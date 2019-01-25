William “Bill” Franklin Baber, age 93, of Hudson Avenue in Irvine, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019, at his home. He was born September 10, 1925 in Estill County and was the son of the late J. W. “Bill” and Cora Wise Baber. He was a retired Kroger employee and a member of the Irvine Nazarene Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent for 53 years. He was a World War II veteran of the United States Navy and Army Air Corp. He was a charter member of the VFW Post 8019 and a lifetime member of the American Legion.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Robertson Baber. He is survived by his daughter, Nancy (John) Sullivan, Anderson, SC; his son, Bruce (Lisa) Baber, Estill Co; a daughter-in-law, Carolyn Baber, Estill county; a son-in-law, Mike Richardson, Madison county; nine grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews and his close friend, Paul Taylor.

He was preceded in death by one daughter, Jeanette “Jan” Marie Richardson, two sons; James “Jim” Franklin Baber and Phillip “Frankie” Scott Baber, two sisters; Eva Lou Dawes and Beulah Baber and three brothers; Alonzo “Buddy” Baber, L.J. Baber and Jessie Baber.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, January 22, at the Irvine Nazarene Church by Bro. Curt Napier and Bro. Matthew Marshall. Burial was at the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Sarah Elizabeth Boyken, 18, formerly of Estill county, passed away January 12, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky. Sarah was of the Christian faith and enjoyed life, bringing smiles to and making everyone feel special. Sarah wanted to help others, especially children.

Miss Boyken is survived by her parents, Chris and Judy Rene Taylor Boyken; brothers, Gabe, Thaddeus and Eli Boyken and sisters, Erica, Kristen and Emily Boyken.

Services for Sarah were Thursday, January 17, 2019 at Oldham, Roberts & Powell Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers donations can be made towards funeral expenses.

Grace Della Puckett, age 79, of Furnace Junction in Ravenna, passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019 at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. She was born April 7, 1939 in Estill County to the late Cornelius and Ora Lee West Adams. She was a homemaker and attended the Roadside Mission Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Gene Puckett; two daughters, Sandra Tuggle of Estill county and Connie (Mitchell) Haggard of Powell county; three sons, Dwight (Lisa) Puckett, Greg (Becky) Puckett and Bobby (Cheryl) Puckett, Jr., all of Estill county; a sister, Shirley Lancaster of Estill county; two brothers, Doug Adams and Cleveland Adams both of Estill county; eight grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a brother, John Adams.

Funeral Services were conducted Friday, January 18, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Gainus Rogers. Burial was in the Crowe Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jim Hall, Robert Mays, Jr., Gary Puckett, Anthony Haggard, Mitchell Haggard and Bill Eldridge

Dorothy Brackett Lucas, 88, widow of Bernard Lucas, passed away Tuesday at the Irvine Heath and Rehab Center after a long illness. Mrs. Lucas was a native of Irvine Ky, a daughter of the late John and Ora Lee Breedlove Brackett. She was a retired bookkeeper and a member of the Friendship Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kathryn Lee “Katie” Lucas Brinegar; her brothers, Charles, E.P. & J.W. Brackett; her sisters, Ruby Sien, Margaret Moody and Sylvia Moody.

Survivors include her grandchildren, John Brinegar and Kim (Ray) Richardson and her great-grandchild, Kathryn Sue Richardson.

Services were held Tuesday, January 22 at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro, Scott Rogers and Bro. Owen Moody officiating. Burial was in Camp Nelson National Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kenneth Brinegar, Lonnie Gross, John Brinegar and Ray Richardson.

The Deacons of the Friendship Baptist Church served as honorary pallbearers.

Ashley Nicole Philapy, age 29, a resident of Especially Kidz Health & Rehabilitation in Shelbyville, Indiana, passed away, Wednesday, January 2, 2019, following a long illness. She was born December 9, 1989 in Kokomo, Indiana and was the daughter of James Philapy and Darla Sutton Covey.

She is survived by her mother & step-father: Darla and Chris Covey of Ravenna; her father, James Philapy of Kokomo, IN; her grandparents, Harry & Ollie Sutton of Monticello; two sisters, Brittney Philapy of Irvine and Jacqueline (Amron) Philapy of Kokomo, IN; four brothers, Austin (Megan) Philapy of Irvine, Jimmy Philapy, Josh (Amanda) Philapy, Jesse Philapy all of Kokomo, IN; four uncles, Nathan Sutton, Jason (Sarah) Sutton, Dustin Sutton and Brandon (Jennifer) Cooper and many more aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents; Minter & Blanche Turner and one uncle, Chris Sutton.

Raymond Shawn Reinhardt, age 39, of Green Street in Nicholasville, passed away Wednesday, January 16, 2019, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a long illness. He was born November 5, 1979 in Estill County and was the son of Raymond and Willa Johnson Barnes. He was an animal rescuer and an ordained minister in the Universal Unitarian Church. He was a member of the Kentucky Funco League of Awesomeness. He had lived in Powell County most of his life.

Survivors in addition to his mother and father include his husband, Kevin Mattias Reinhardt.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, January 22, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel.

Burial was at the Gray Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Mark Barnes, Marc Crase, Frank Ward, Isaac Hickman, Justin Adams and Courtney McPherson. Honorary Pallbearers were the nurses from the Markey Cancer Center BMT.

Bessie Kay Tate, age 64, of John Rawlins Road in Irvine, passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019, at her home following a long illness. She was born March 21, 1954 in Springfield, Ohio and was the daughter of the late Murvel and Olive Yates Hogge. She was a real estate agent with Liz Campbell Associates and a member of the First Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Bobby Joe Tate; three sons, Robert (April) Tate, New Mexico, Joey Tate, Estill Co, Michael (Candace) Tate, Madison Co.; two sisters, Peggy Cravens, Estill Co. and Cheryl Correll, Colorado; one brother, David Hogge, Colorado and seven grandchildren, Taylor Tate, Deondre Tate, Tionna Tate, Haley Hall, Dylan Tate, Alexander Tate and Autumn Tate.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Moulton and two brothers; Richard Sharpe and Jack Hogge.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, January 23, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Tony Horn. Burial was in the Madison Memorial Gardens.

Billy Isaacs, 75, widower of Claudette Muncie Isaacs, passed away on January 16th, 2019 at Baptist Health in Lexington. Mr. Isaacs was a native of Estill County, a son of the late Virgil and Mary Marcum Isaacs. He was preceded in death by his brothers Earnest, Bobby, and Ronnie Isaacs; his sister Ann Isaacs. He enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, and fishing, talking and watching Westerns. He was a member of the Pine Hill Baptist Church. He was a retired brick and block layer, former employee of Beck and Harris Greenhouse, and former owner of Billy Bob’s Family Restaurant. Mr. Isaacs spent a lot of his time talking with friends and customers at Cox Recycling. He enjoyed spending time with his family, his church family and friends. He spent most evenings eating supper and watching TV with wonderful Juanita. One of his favorite things to do was to go fishing with his best friend Mike Bicknell.

Survivors include children Billie Richelle (and husband Sam) Cox, Wendell Scott (and wife Sherrie) Isaacs, Gregory Allen (Carolyn) Isaacs, Kevin Shane (Chelle) Isaacs; his grandchildren Samuel Lucas Cox, Stephanie Palmer (Dustin)Moore, Tessney Isaacs (Michael) Merritt, Kane Isaacs; great grandchildren Caidyn Riddell, Carly Riddell, Jace Moore, and Macy Moore; and a special furbaby Lillie.

Services were held Monday, January 21, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Harold Hays officiating.

Pallbearers were Shane Isaacs, Greg Isaacs, Scott Isaacs, Lucas Cox, Kane Isaacs and Caidyn Riddell. Honorary pallbearers will be Mike Bicknell, Michael Merritt, Don Williams, Dustin Moore, Jr Brandenburg, Bro. Bill Elliott, Fred Brown and Bro. Carl Dennis Williams.

Jackie Turpin, Sr., age 70, of Irvine passed away Saturday, January 5, 2019 at the Marcum and Wallace Hospital. He was born October 11, 1948 in Irvine to Elmo and Zelma Turpin. He was a Brick Mason and a member of the Pea Ridge Holiness Church. He is survived his wife Mary Turpin of Irvine; son, Jackie Turpin Jr. and wife Tangee of Irvine; daughter, Charlotte Riddell and Husband Billy of Irvine; six grandchildren, six great grandchildren; brother, Elmo Wayne Turpin and wife Nancy of Irvine; sisters, Virginia Stambaugh of Murry and Carolyn Dawes of Irvine. He was preceded by his parents Elmo and Zelma Turpin; a son, Mark Turpin and two brothers, Robert and Jimmy Turpin. Funeral services were held Thursday, January 10, 2019 at the Pea Ridge Church in Irvine with Bro. John Gross officiating. Burial was in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Grayson Funeral Home was in charge of services.

Benjamin C. Stigall, M.D., 93, of Danville, and widower of Betty Fern Williams Stigall passed away Jan. 19, 2019. The son of the late Lawrence Ingersol Stigall and Rose Elizabeth Jasper Stigall, born May 3, 1925 in Irvine, KY. A resident of Lexington from 1964-2011, he was a member of Trinity Hill United Methodist Church. He was a U.S. Navy veteran.

Dr. Stigall was an alumnus of the University of Louisville, from which he graduated with an undergraduate degree and his Doctorate in Medicine. After residency and eight years of general practice, he received training in Dallas, TX to become an Ear, Nose, & Throat specialist (Otolaryngology). He practiced medicine in Livermore/Owensboro and in Lexington/Central KY and retired in 1999. Dr. Stigall was an active member of the American Medical Assn, the Kentucky and Lexington Medical Societies, and Meals on Wheels at Trinity Hill United Methodist Church.

Surviving family includes his four children, Thomas (Karen) Stigall of Lawrenceburg, Beth (John) Marcum of Nicholasville, James Stigall and June (Brian) Baker of Stanford; five grandchildren, Yancey (Allison) Marcum, Erin (Scott) Ferguson, Coleman Marcum, Ben J. (Karina) Baker and Emily Beth (Connor) Ludovissy; and six great-grandchildren.

Among his many interests were Bluegrass music, including playing mandolin with friends in the band Country Grass, and several other groups in Central Kentucky. He was an avid golfer, liked to travel, and enjoyed playing bridge. Most of all, he loved his family. He enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Services will take place Friday at Milward-Southland in Lexington: Visitation 12-2pm, followed immediately by the funeral at 2pm. Burial will take place at Lexington Cemetery. www.milwardfuneral.com