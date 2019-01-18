Carolyn West Marcum, 74, wife of Orville, passed away at her home Thursday evening. Mrs. Marcum was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late Floyd and Lida Lou Walling West. She was a homemaker, and a member of the Pine Hill Baptist Church. She enjoyed Bluegrass and Gospel music.

Survivors, other than her husband of 56 years, Orville include her children, Sherri (and husband Steve) Jenkins, Susan (and husband Greg) Harvey and Bradley Dale Marcum; her sisters, Judy (and husband Ned), Raines and Patsy (and husband Odell) Isaacs; her grandchildren, Justin Daniel Harvey and Joshua Chase Harvey; several nieces and nephews, as well as a host of friends.

Services were held Monday, at the White Oak Church of God, with Bro. Glendon Woosley officiating. Burial was in the Dunaway Cemetery.

Cathy Gray 59 of Irvine passed away at her residence Saturday, December 22, 2018. She was born August 8, 1959 in Berea to Wendell and Adell Hammond. She was a housewife.

She is survived by her husband Richard Gray of Irvine, son Jeremiah Gray of Irvine, daughter Sarah Gray of Irvine, two grandchildren Johnathan Gray and Heather Gray of Irvine, a brother Wayne Hammond of London and a sister Nancy Lovens of London.

No services are planned at this time. Grayson Funeral Home is in charge.

Stevie Ray Plowman, age 53, of Old Landings Road in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, January 8, 2019. He was born June 14, 1965 in Estill County and was the son of Helen Neal Plowman and the late John Plowman. He was a logger and lived in Estill county all his life. He is survived by his mother, Helen Neal Plowman, Estill county; three daughters, Ashley Plowman, Estill county, Helena Plowman, Nicholasville and Rebecca Sanders, Richmond; two sons, Bobby Ray Charlton, Berea and Stevie Ray Plowman, Jr., Estill county; four brothers, Tim Plowman, Jerry Plowman, Ronnie Plowman, Wilson Plowman all of Estill county and fourteen grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one brother, John Denver Plowman.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, January 11, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Campbell Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Ronald McKinney, Tim Osborne, Stevie Plowman, Justin Roberts, Rod Marshall and James Coffey. Honorary Pallbearers were Jayden and Mason Plowman

Bonnie Jean Thomas, age 89, passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019. She was born December 5, 1929 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late James and Mary Ellen Ginter Smyth. She was a homemaker and a member of the South Elkhorn Baptist Church. She had lived in Lexington most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Dean Thomas. She is survived by her son, Rory Dean (Bonnie) Thomas, of Lexington; one grandson and two great grandsons.

She was preceded in death by five sisters; Susie Click, Everee Morris, Ruby Dixon, Beatrice Billings, Dovie Yost and nine brothers; Troy, Roy, Wagner, Gardner, Carl, Frank, Dewey, Jim and Jesse Smyth.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 8, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Sherl Thomas. Burial was in the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Jeff Ayres, John Otis, George Wysocki, Paul Bland, Steve Worrell and Donnie Harris.