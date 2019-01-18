To promote fitness in the new year, beginning on January 14, 2019, the Estill County Diabetes Coalition will be sponsoring a “Fit for Life” program. The program will be designed to introduce healthy living habits and fitness for all participants. There will be prizes and drawings throughout the program, with the grand prize being a “Fitbit.” Registration for the program begins on Monday, January 14, and the program runs for 12 weeks. Anyone 18 years of age and older is eligible to register. The Estill County Diabetes Coalition is made up of the following members: Estill County Health Department, Estill County Extension Office, Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital, Interfaith Wellness and the Family Resource Centers.

EAG Group Hike at Cottage Furnace

The second of Estill Action Group’s 2019 Sunday afternoon hikes will take place at the site of the old iron ore Cottage Furnace Ruins in Daniel Boone National Forest near Ravenna.

We will again convene at the Charles Van Huss kiosk opposite the Ravenna Memorial Veterans Park (formerly Choo-choo Park) at 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20, leaving promptly at 1:45 p.m. We will carpool to the Cottage Furnace Ruins. The trail to the Furnace is easy; other optional trails at the site are moderate to challenging. The hike will end late afternoon, around 4 p.m.

The hike is free to all. As we will hike in the woods, we recommend sturdy footwear and warm clothing. If it rains that afternoon, the hike will be rescheduled for the following Sunday. Check the Estill Action Group Facebook page for more information. You do not have to enroll in Facebook to check our hiking events; merely google Estill Action Group hikes and follow the prompts to our information.

Mountain Mushroom Festival

Food Court Application

Food Court applications for the 2019 Mountain Mushroom Festival are available at Irvine City Hall located at 101 Chestnut Street and the festival website: www.mountainmushroomfestival.org. Food vendors must carry a minimum $500,000 commercial vendor liability insurance. Application, fees and proof of liability insurance must be submitted by the deadline date of Thursday, January 31 at 4 p.m. Mailed applications must be postmarked by the deadline date. No late entries will be accepted. The application fee is $175 per food booth space plus a $75 Early Departure/Closing fee, if applicable. For more information, you may call Kim Williams at 723-4235 or Irvine City Hall. The 2018 festival dates are Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28.

Farmers’ Market Meetings

Attention, vegetable growers! If you want to learn more about how to market your produce at the farmers market or roadside stand, cooperative extenion will have a learning session called “Marketing for All-Visual Merchandizing” on Wednesday, January 23rd at 6:30 p.m. at the Estill County Extension office, at 76 Golden Court.

Immediately following the session, there will be a meeting of the Estill County Farmer’s Market Association. New vendors are welcome. If you plan to attend, please pre-register by calling 723-4557. If the weather is bad, closings are announced on WKYT Channel 27.

Body Fitness Exercise Classes

Body Fitness Exercise Classes begin on January 28, 2019 at the UK Extension Office on Stacy Lane. A donation of $3 per class will be accepted. The classes are on Monday and Wednesday mornings, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. They are helpful for people with arthritis, asthma and those who have difficulty moving. The instructor is Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. For more information, call 723-8505.

Cluster Howard to Visit

State Representative Cluster Howard is coming to the Estill County Public Library on Friday, January 25 at 7 p.m. to speak with ALL voters of Estill County. This is a community forum open to the public. Please come out and introduce yourself to our new State Representative and hear him speak about the new legislative session and let him know your concerns as a citizen and voter in Estill County. Light refreshments will be served.

Apply Now for CAIP Funds

Applications will be available through Estill County’s CAIP (County Agricultural Investment Program) to assist farmers in making important on-farm investments. The application period is January 14 through February 1. Application will only be accepted during this time. Please obtain your Farm Serial Number (FSN) prior to applying. Apply at the Estill County Conservation District located at 1505 Richmond Road, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact us at 606-723-5104 or find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ECCDKY. All applications are scored, based on the scoring criteria set by the Kentucky Agriculture Development Board.

Grandparents United

The Estill County Grandparent’s United Support Program will be meeting Thursday, January 17th at 11:30 a.m. The meeting will be held at Wisemantown Methodist Church. When parents are absent or unable to raise their children, grandparents are often the ones who step in. Raising a second generation brings many rewards, including the fulfillment of giving your grandkids a sense of security, developing a deeper relationship, and keeping the family together. It also comes with many challenges. No matter how much you love your grandkids, taking them into your home requires major adjustments. But with the right guidelines and support, you can roll back the years and make a real difference in the lives of your grandchildren. For more information, contact Teresa Dawes at (606)723-2181.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, January 17, at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Dave Cohn, Aldersgate Camp Director, will speak about the Green Tree Plastics program. If you are interested in becoming a member of a service organization that has a sense of community, a source of fulfillment and a history of impact, join us.

Four Seasons Garden Club – “Growing Native Plants”

The Four Seasons Garden Club will meet Thursday, January 17, at 3 p.m. at the Extension Office. “Growing Native Plants” will be presented by Michelle Philpot Snowden. The program is open to the public and free of charge. The object of the club is to stimulate the knowledge and love of gardening among amateurs; to aid in the protection of native trees, plants, and birds; and to promote cleanliness, beauty, and improvement of property in Estill County. New members are welcome to join the club which meets on the 3rd Thursday of each month. Francine Bonny is the club president. The Four Seasons Garden Club is a member of the National Council of State Garden Club, Inc.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Breakfast for

Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meetings will be Dec. 11 and Jan. 8. Call 859-544-3071 for more information.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Library Storytime

Come join us as the Estill County Public Library on Wednesdays at 10:30 for Storytime. If you have a baby or infant, come to Storytime on Fridays at 10:30. We dance, sing, read and play! We are also working on learning the alphabet. (We will no longer be having Nighttime Storytime on Thursdays. )

Weekly Elementary Lego Club

Remember the Estill County Public Library’s LEGO Club is now from 4:15 to 5 p.m. If you are six to twelve years old, come build with us at Lego Club on Thursdays! We will display your creation in the middle of the library for all of our patrons to see. We will also be having our first Saturday LEGO Club on January 26th from 10 to 11:30 a.m.