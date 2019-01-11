Arthur Gene Ballard, age 77, of South Winn Avenue in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, January 1, 2019, at Baptist Health Richmond following a short illness. He was born September 29, 1941 in Estill County and was the son of Vicie Smyth Alcorn and the late Lonnie Ballard. He was a retired engineer with CSX Railroad and a member of the Ravenna Church of the Nazarene. He was a past President of the Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club and was a loyal supporter of Engineer Athletics.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Janice Karen Muncie Ballard. Survivors in addition to his mother include two sons, Arthur David (Shonna) Ballard and Randall Ballard, Estill; three grandchildren, Whitey (Cory) O’Keefe, Machaela Ballard and Mariah (Tyler) Douglas

Funeral services were conducted Friday, January 4, at the Ravenna Church of the Nazarene by Rev. John Anderson and Rev. Warren Toler.

Pallbearers were Cory O’Keefe, Tyler Douglas, Adam Walpole, Warren Toler, Jr., Beatle Lisle, Steven Gross, Jeff Horn and John Nutter. Honorary Pallbearers were Phil Henry, Tom Henderson, Donald McIntosh, and the Locomotive Engineers, Conductors & Brakemen that he worked with in his over 40 years of railroading.

Joyce M. Barnes, age 88, of Park Avenue in Irvine, passed away Friday, December 28, 2018, at the Lee County Care & Rehabilitation Center. She was born May 7, 1930 in Lee County and was the daughter of the late Boone and Lou Ellen Hogan Dennis. She retired from Rite-Aid and was a member of the Irvine First Church of the Nazarene. She had lived in Estill Co. most of her life. She is survived by one son, Donnie (Barbara) Barnes, Estill; one sister, Madge Eckler, Fayette; one granddaughter, Kim (Mark) Horn and three great grandchildren, McKenzie, Chase and Cruz Horn.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Tandy Barnes and thirteen brothers and sisters.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, January 1, at the Oakdale Cemetery by Donnie Watson. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were Donnie Barnes, Tojo Barnes, Russell Barnes, Earl Barnes, Chase Horn and Mark Horn.

Mary Kathryn Hays, 92 of Louisville passed away on January 2, 2019.

Mary was a longtime member of Victory Memorial Baptist Church. She spent her entire career as a telephone operator, retiring from South Central Bell in 1987. She loved to travel with her sister and was a Kentucky Colonel. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Delilah Hays, brothers, Joe Hays Jr. and Elvin Hays, and sisters, Lucy Brueck and Lois Winkler.

She is survived by her sister, Glynna Noland; nephew, Randy Hays (Frances); niece, Susan Boroughs (Mark) and great nephews, Robert (Melinda) and William (Ming). She is also survived by two great great nephews and a great great niece. A special thanks to the staff at Symphony at Oaklawn and Valhalla Post Acute Care for their assistance and care.

A celebration of Mary’s life was conducted Tuesday, January 8, 2019 in the chapel of the funeral home with interment at Oakdale Cemetery in Irvine, Kentucky.

Memorial contributions may be made to Kenwood Baptist Church at Victory Memorial.

Please visit us online at www.archlheadywestport.com

Bonnie Jean Thomas, age 89, passed away Sunday, January 6, 2019. She was born December 5, 1929 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late James and Mary Ellen Ginter Smyth. She was a homemaker and a member of the South Elkhorn Baptist Church. She had lived in Lexington most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Dean Thomas. She is survived by her son, Rory Dean (Bonnie) Thomas, of Lexington; one grandson and two great grandsons.

She was preceded in death by five sisters; Susie Click, Everee Morris, Ruby Dixon, Beatrice Billings, Dovie Yost and nine brothers; Troy, Roy, Wagner, Gardner, Carl, Frank, Dewey, Jim and Jesse Smyth.

Funeral services were held Tuesday, January 8, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Sherl Thomas. Burial was in the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

William Preston Smith, age 88, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at his home following a long illness. He was born January 31, 1930 in Irvine and was the son of the late Vernon and Lillie Green Marcum Smith. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a retired employee of the Chrysler Corporation. He had lived in Ohio most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Morris Smith. He is survived by his daughter, Deborah (Danny) Dixon, Lawrenceburg, IN; three grandchildren, Christopher Dixon, Kristen Brown and Joshua Dixon and two great grandchildren, Lily and Ella Brown.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Irene Smith and four brothers; Kenneth, Wayne, Harold and Grafton Smith.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, December 31, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Larry Smith. Burial was in the South Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Christopher Dixon, Joshua Dixon, Dan Brown, Larry Smith, Phillip Smith and Melvin Smith.

Elsie Scrivner Kirby, 99, widow of Charles A. Kirby, passed away Thursday at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, after a long illness. Mrs. Kirby was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late Roy Jefferson and Melinda Garrett Scrivner. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed sewing and quilting, and a member of the Ponola Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by a son Richard Dean Kirby; her brothers Henry Valentine Scrinver and Billy Scrivner; her sisters Cora Mae Noland, and ImogeneBrandenburg; a granddaughter Peggy Kirby; a daughter-in-law Provie Kirby; and a grandson-in-law Michael Stevens.

Survivors include her sons Douglas Kirby, Jerry (Vydra) Kirby; her daughter Dixie McQueen; her sister Dorthy Boian, Jimmy Scrivner, her grandchildren Ricky (Brenda) Kirby, Timothy (Pam) Kirby, Karen Stevens, Regina (Neal) Oliver, and Matthew (Brittany) Kirby; 12 great-grandchildren; and 10 great-great grandchildren.

Services will be held at 2:00 pm Sunday, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals, with Bro. Ricky Kirby officiating. Burial will follow in the Doug Kirby Cemetery. Friends may call anytime after 12:00 pm Sunday.

Pallbearers will be Tim Kirby, Matthew Kirby, John Kirby, Michael Kyle Stevens, Jacob Daniel Stevens, and Philip Paul Stevens.