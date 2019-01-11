To promote fitness in the new year, beginning on January 14, 2019, the Estill County Diabetes Coalition will be sponsoring a “Fit for Life” program. The program will be designed to introduce healthy living habits and fitness for all participants. There will be prizes and drawings throughout the program, with the grand prize being a “Fitbit.” Registration for the program begins on Monday, January 14, and the program runs for 12 weeks. Anyone 18 years of age and older is eligible to register. The Estill County Diabetes Coalition is made up of the following members: Estill County Health Department, Estill County Extension Office, Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital, Interfaith Wellness and the Family Resource Centers.

Blood Drive

Kentucky Blood Center will be having a Blood Drive in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church at 270 Main St. on Saturday, Jan. 12 from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.

All donors will receive a hoodie.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show photo ID and meet additional requirments. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be foundat kybloodcenter.org.

EAG Group Hike at Cottage Furnace

The second of Estill Action Group’s 2019 Sunday afternoon hikes will take place at the site of the old iron ore Cottage Furnace Ruins in Daniel Boone National Forest near Ravenna.

We will again convene at the Charles Van Huss kiosk opposite the Ravenna Memorial Veterans Park (formerly Choo-choo Park) at 1:20 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20, leaving promptly at 1:45 p.m. We will carpool to the Cottage Furnace Ruins. The trail to the Furnace is easy; other optional trails at the site are moderate to challenging. The hike will end late afternoon, around 4 p.m.

The hike is free to all. As we will hike in the woods, we recommend sturdy footwear and warm clothing.

If it rains that afternoon, the hike will be rescheduled for the following Sunday.

Check the Estill Action Group Facebook page for more information. You do not have to enroll in Facebook to check our hiking events; merely google Estill Action Group hikes and follow the prompts to our information.

Estill Arts Council

The monthly meeting of the Estill Arts Council will be held at the Estill County Public Library meeting room beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, January 15th. We will be reviewing our Yuletide statistics and planning for 2019. All current and prospective members are invited to attend.

InstaPot: A Hands-on Workshop

Did you receive an electric pressure cooker as a gift, yet have no idea where to begin? Bring along your new Insta Pot to learn the basics of how it works. There will be a hands on demonstration of meal prep and how to use the appliance. You can also sample an entree’’ prepared by Shonda Johnston, FCS agent in Clark County. The workshop is Monday, January 14, starting at 6 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office, at 76 Golden Court in Irvine. Call 606-723-4557 to register. Pre-registration begins on January 2nd. There will be a $5 supply fee. (Free for current Estill Homemaker members).

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, January 10 at 5:30 a.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. John Nutter will tell about the “Sparks” program. Kiwanis clubs focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis club, no matter where in the world it’s located.

Mountain Mushroom Festival

Food Court Application

Food Court applications for the 2019 Mountain Mushroom Festival are available at Irvine City Hall located at 101 Chestnut Street and the festival website: www.mountainmushroomfestival.org. Food vendors must carry a minimum $500,000 commercial vendor liability insurance. Application, fees and proof of liability insurance must be submitted by the deadline date of Thursday, January 31 at 4 p.m. Mailed applications must be postmarked by the deadline date. No late entries will be accepted. The application fee is $175 per food booth space plus a $75 Early Departure/Closing fee, if applicable. For more information, you may call Kim Williams at 723-4235 or Irvine City Hall. The 2018 festival dates are Saturday, April 27 and Sunday, April 28.

Southeast KY Gem,

Mineral, & Fossil Club

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral & Fossil Club will meet Monday, January 14 at 7 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. The program will be “Crystals.” It will be presented by Chase Canady. This will be an opportunity to get your questions answered. Samples will be on display and visitors are welcome to attend and bring any rocks, agates, gems, fossils, etc. about which you would like more information. The meeting is open to the public. Membership forms will be available for anyone interested in joining the group. Yearly dues are $15 for individuals and $20 for families.

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

Follow me through a forgotten wardrobe—dusting off moth balls along the way—and into the enchanted land of Narnia. River City Players presents The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe adapted by Don Quinn. This will be an all youth play; target cast is 3rd grade through 12th. The play will be presented in March and will run about 40 minutes. Auditions will be held at the ECHS Auditorium on the 8th and 10th of January at 6:00 p.m. We’d love for you to come out and add to the magic. For more information contact (606) 723-8746 or leslieharris40336@gmail.com.