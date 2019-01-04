Photos by Lisa Bicknell

When the courthouse reopens on January 3, there will be several new faces taking care of county business.

Clockwise from top left, Sheriff Chris Flynn and Gene Arvin stop for a chat in the courthouse halls; County Clerk Brian Crowe has been learning the ropes in the clerks office, and long time county clerk assistants Karen Rogers and Rosetta Winkler are retiring. Both served 28 1/2 years under clerk Sherry Fox, also retiring.

Crowe said he has hired three new clerks to do their jobs. He is hopeful that having the extra person will help prevent long lines during lunch hour.