William Taylor Dunaway, age 82, of Rice Street in Irvine, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018, at Saint Joseph Hospital following a short illness. He was born August 19, 1936 in Estill County and was the son of the late Charlie and Martha Powell Dunaway. He worked for the CSX Railroad and attended the White Oak Church of God. He lived in Oldham County most of his life. He is survived by two daughters, Regina Dunaway and Dema Schutte, both of Oldham county; one son,Vance Dunaway, of Oldham county; several brothers and sisters; six grandchildren, Logan Lonkard, Evan Lonkard, Duall Schutte, Payton Schutte, Aspynn Dunaway, and Ar-Lo Dunaway and one great grandchild, Jace Wilson.

He was preceded in death by four siblings.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.

Elbert J. “Bud” Freeman, age 72, of Rose Street in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at his home following a long illness. He was born December 1, 1946 in Batesville, Indiana and was the son of the late Virgil “Doc” and Bertha Singleton Freeman. He was a retired employee of Verizon and attended the Irvine First Church of the Nazarene. He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam Era and a member of the American Legion.

He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Gaye Wilson Freeman; one daughter, Stacie (B.J.) Holmes, of Dayton, OH; one son, Joseph Freeman, of Madison Co.; one sister, Darleen Estes, of Estill Co. and four grandchildren, Chance, Savannah, Colton and Addison Holmes.

He was preceded in death by four sisters; Carlie Baker, Corena Steinmetz, Pattie Freeman, Betty Freeman and a brother, Dewey Freeman.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, December 22, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Rose-Freeman Cemetery. Military Honors were provided by the American Legion Post 79.

Pallbearers were Tim Freeman, David Neal, John Davis, Tim Horn, Merle Junior Heinlein and Jeffery Isaacs, II.

Ruby Moreland, age 85, of Broadway in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at her home following a sudden illness. She was born May 29, 1933 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Howell and Fannie Mae Charles Walling. She was a homemaker and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fred Moreland. She is survived by:

her daughter, Lisa Shelton, Madison county; three sons, Freddie Moreland, Estill county, David Moreland, Estill county, Charles Walling, Madison county; her brother, Floyd Walling, Estill county; five grandchildren, John David Moreland, Jeremy Moreland, Amanda Toler, Josh Walling and Courtney Shelton and six great grandchildren: Cade Toler, Ava Toler, Berkley Moreland, Audrey Moreland, Olivia Moreland and Evelyn Moreland.

She was preceded in death by one son, Michael Moreland, one sister, Drucilla Gross and four brothers; James, Harold Gene, Glen and Garrett Walling.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, December 29, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Gumm Cemetery.

Pallbearers were John David Moreland, Jeremy Moreland, Courtney Shelton, Trey Toler, Pat Reece and Tom Webster.

Janet Lee Parrett, age 63, of Irvine Road in Richmond, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at Baptist Health in Lexington following a short illness. She was born July 7, 1955 in Estill County and was the daughter of Mattie Fay Stamper Horn and the late Wilgus Horn. She was a retired employee of the Greenbriar Nursing Home and a member of the Easter Valley Baptist Church.

Survivors, in addition to her mother, include her husband, William Glenn Parrett; three daughters, Yevonne Kordenat, Ohio, Selena Harris, Madison county, Jessica Parrett, Ohio; two sons, Jason Parrett, Ohio, and Jeremy Parrett, Garrett county, two sisters, Rhonda Gould, Estill county, and Fay Bloyd, Jefferson county; three brothers, Wilgus Horn, Jr., Madison county, Bobby Horn, Ohio, and Jackie Horn, Estill county, and nine grandchildren.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, December 30, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Mike Davis. Burial was in the Campbell Cemetery.

Billy Otho Riddell, age 79, of Ann Street in Irvine, passed away Sunday, December 23, 2018 at Marcum and Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. He was born July 10, 1939 in Estill county to the late William Price Riddell and Victoria Horn Riddell. He retired from Finchville Farms and was a member of Rice Station Christian Church. He was a member of the National Guard for six years. He lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his sister, Sylvia Joan Riddell, of Estill county; his brother, Sidney J. (Jack) Riddell, of Estill county; a very special friend, Brenda Hardy

and a host of friends and relatives.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Richard W. Riddell.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, December 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Ricky Powell. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s or Shriner’s Hospital.

William Preston Smith, age 88, of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at his home following a long illness. He was born January 31, 1930 in Irvine and was the son of the late Vernon and Lillie Green Marcum Smith. He was a veteran of the United States Army and a retired employee of the Chrysler Corporation. He had lived in Ohio most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Morris Smith. He is survived by his daughter: Deborah (Danny) Dixon, Lawrenceburg, IN; three grandchildren, Christopher Dixon, Kristen Brown and Joshua Dixon and two great grandchildren, Lily and Ella Brown.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Irene Smith and four brothers; Kenneth, Wayne, Harold and Grafton Smith.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, December 31, 1 PM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Larry Smith. Burial was in the South Irvine Cemetery.

David Cole Winburn, age 78, of Old Ironworks Road in Winchester, passed away Tuesday, December 25, 2018, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a long illness. He was born March 4, 1940 in Clark County and was the son of the late Otis and Thelma Angel Winburn. He was a retired Wintech employee and a member of the Grace Bible Church. He had lived in Clark County all his life. He is survived by his wife, Dora Yvonne Toler Winburn; his daughter, Terri Lynn Pruitt, Lexington; his son, Luis David Winburn, Winchester, and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his sister, Wilma Ballard.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, December 28, at the Scobee Funeral Home by Bro. Lee Cruse and Bro. Warren Toler. Burial was at the Clarmont Memorial Gardens. F Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Pallbearers were George Johnson, Brad Clem, Mark Jones, Johnathan Toler Jones, Lynn Toler, Jr., Josh Toler and Cody Toler. John Spencer was honorary pallbearer.

Elsie Scrivner Kirby, 99, widow of Charles A. Kirby, passed away Thursday at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, after a long illness. Mrs. Kirby was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late Roy Jefferson and Melinda Garrett Scrivner. She was a homemaker, who enjoyed sewing and quilting, and a member of the Panola Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by a son Richard Dean Kirby; her brothers Henry Valentine Scrinver and Billy Scrivner; her sisters Cora Mae Noland, and Imogene Brandenburg; a granddaughter Peggy Kirby; a daughter-in-law Provie Kirby; and a grandson-in-law Michael Stevens.

Survivors include her sons, Douglas Kirby and Jerry (Vydra) Kirby; her daughter, Dixie McQueen; her grandchildren, Ricky (Brenda) Kirby, Timothy (Pam) Kirby, Karen Stevens, Regina (Neal) Oliver, and Matthew (Brittany) Kirby; twelve great-grandchildren; and ten great-great grandchildren.

Services were held Sunday, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals, with Bro. Ricky Kirby officiating. Burial was in the Doug Kirby Cemetery. Pallbearers were Tim Kirby, Matthew Kirby, John Kirby, Michael Kyle Stevens, Jacob Daniel Stevens and Philip Paul Stevens.