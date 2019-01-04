To promote fitness in the new year, beginning on January 14, 2019, the Estill County Diabetes Coalition will be sponsoring a “Fit for Life” program. The program will be designed to introduce healthy living habits and fitness for all participants. There will be prizes and drawings throughout the program, with the grand prize being a “Fitbit.” Registration for the program begins on Monday, January 14, and the program runs for 12 weeks. Anyone 18 years of age and older is eligible to register. The Estill County Diabetes Coalition is made up of the following members: Estill County Health Department, Estill County Extension Office, Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital, Interfaith Wellness and the Family Resource Centers.

Blood Drive

Kentucky Blood Center will be having a Blood Drive in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church at 270 Main St. on Saturday, Jan. 12 from 8am-1pm

All donors will receive a hoodie.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show photo ID and meet additional requirments. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be foundat kybloodcenter.org.

EAG Winter Hike

Estill Action Group resumes its Sunday afternoon hikes in 2019 with a hike to the Ravenna Rail yards. We will view some of the railcars sent to our forthcoming Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation rai lyard, and hopefully, a steam engine to be refurbished onsite. It’s a good opportunity to ‘take a peek’ at Ravenna’s newest historic attraction.

The hike will be shorter and less strenuous than most of our forest hikes, but nevertheless requires good, warm clothing and sturdy hiking shoes. The hike his free, and all individuals are welcome.

We will congregate at the Charles Van Huss kiosk opposite the Ravenna Memorial Veterans Park at 1:30pm on Sunday, January 6th, and leave the kiosk promptly at 1:45pm.

We plan to feature a forest hike alternating Sundays in 2019, but the program is weather dependent. In other words, rain means ‘no hike’. For future hike dates, google the Estill Action Group in Kentucky and scroll down the Facebook page for details. You do not have to enroll in Facebook to search for hike details, by the way.

InstaPot: A Hands-on Workshop

Did you receive an electric pressure cooker as a gift, yet have no idea where to begin? Bring along your new Insta Pot to learn the basics of how it works. There will be a hands on demonstration of meal prep and how to use the appliance. You can also sample an entree’’ prepared by Shonda Johnston, FCS agent in Clark County. The workshop is Monday, January 14, starting at 6 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office, at 76 Golden Court in Irvine. Call 606-723-4557 to register. Pre-registration begins on January 2nd. There will be a $5 supply fee. (Free for current Estill Homemaker members).

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, January 3 at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Recent donations from Kiwanis have been the Christmas parade float winner prizes, Scholastic books for students, and Farm-City Banquet awards. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis Club, no matter where in the 80 nations where Kiwanis Clubs are located. Members focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Start out the New Year right. We invite you to join Kiwanis!

The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe

Follow me through a forgotten wardrobe—dusting off moth balls along the way—and into the enchanted land of Narnia. River City Players presents The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe adapted by Don Quinn. This will be an all youth play; target cast is 3rd grade through 12th. The play will be presented in March and will run about 40 minutes. Auditions will be held at the ECHS Auditorium on the 8th and 10th of January at 6:00 p.m. We’d love for you to come out and add to the magic. For more information contact (606) 723-8746 or leslieharris40336@gmail.com.

Retiree Luncheon

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will gather 11:30 AM, Tuesday, Jan. 8, 2019 at The Broadway Café in Winchester for lunch. All Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meetings will be Dec. 11 and Jan. 8. Call 859-544-3071 for more information.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.