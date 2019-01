Celebrate Recovery

Every Thursday at 6 p.m., Celebrate Recovery meets at Providence Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 1115 Winston Rd., Irvine. Everyone is welcome to attend. It is a Christ centered, 12 step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kins. (606) 723-7837.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.