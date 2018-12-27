Elbert J. “Bud” Freeman, age 72, of Rose Street in Irvine, passed away Tuesday, December 18, 2018, at his home following a long illness.

He was born December 1, 1946 in Batesville, Indiana and was the son of the late Virgil “Doc” and Bertha Singleton Freeman. He was a retired employee of Verizon and attended the Irvine First Church of the Nazarene. He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam Era and a member of the American Legion. He is survived by his wife, Rhonda Gaye Wilson Freeman; one daughter, Stacie (B.J.) Holmes, of Dayton, OH; one son, Joseph Freeman, of Madison Co.; one sister, Darleen Estes, of Estill Co. and four grandchildren, Chance, Savannah, Colton and Addison Holmes.

He was preceded in death by four sisters; Carlie Baker, Corena Steinmetz, Pattie Freeman, Betty Freeman and a brother, Dewey Freeman.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, December 22, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Rose-Freeman Cemetery. Military Honors were provided by the American Legion Post 79.

Terrie Lynn Russell, 64, mother of Cameron Russell, passed away at her home on December 12th. She was a native of Estill County, the daughter of the late Leonard and Velma Tipton Osborne. She was preceded in death by her son Kevin Osborne, and by her sister Linda Eden.

Survivors other than her son Cameron include her sisters Shirley Carper, Patricia McIntosh, Debbie O. Rose; and a grandson Chase Osborne.

A memorial service will be held at a later time.

Harold Henry, age 88 of Fairborn, formerly of Miamisburg passed away Monday, December 17, 2018 at Soin Medical Center. He was born May 23, 1930 in Irvine, Kentucky to the late Andrew Jackson and Ida Henry.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his wife of 61 years, Bonnie J. Henry and siblings, Mabel Campbell, Rosa Faye Wilson and Millard Henry and many other loved ones.

Harold is survived by his children, Donna (Rick) Hubert, Nicky Henry and Jackie (Gary) Barker;granddaughter, Kelli Barker and his sister, Alice Rogers as well as numerous family and friends.

Harold attended school in Kentucky and worked with his father at a saw mill learning the trade of carpentry from a young age. He worked in the coal industry for a time before relocating to Ohio and beginning a career in carpentry. Harold was fortunate to have owned and operated his own company for a time, P&M Construction and later retired from Kendall Construction. He was always a devoted family man and provider having built two homes for them over the years. Harold continued to work for many local businesses in the Dayton area as a jack-of-all trades. He was a life-long member of the First Church of God and served in various roles including, Sunday school leader, choir leader, assistant pastor and board member. Harold will always be remembered for his sense of humor, his commitment to his family, especially Nicky, his kindness, honesty and love of life.

Services were Thursday, December 20, 2018 at Lewis-Abner Funeral Home in Irvine. Dunaway Cemetery in Irvine, KY will serve as Harold’s final resting place. Written condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting Harold’s online memorial at www.NewcomerDayton.com