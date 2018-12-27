To promote fitness in the new year, beginning on January 14, 2019, the Estill County Diabetes Coalition will be sponsoring a “Fit for Life” program. The program will be designed to introduce healthy living habits and fitness for all participants. There will be prizes and drawings throughout the program, with the grand prize being a “Fitbit.” Registration for the program begins on Monday, January 14, and the program runs for 12 weeks. Anyone 18 years of age and older is eligible to register. The Estill County Diabetes Coalition is made up of the following members: Estill County Health Department, Estill County Extension Office, Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital, Interfaith Wellness and the Family Resource Centers.

Blood Drive

Kentucky Blood Center will be having a Blood Drive in the Fellowship Hall of the First Christian Church at 270 Main St. on Saturday, Jan. 12 from 8am-1pm

All donors will receive a hoodie.

Blood donors must be at least 17-years-old (16 with parental consent), weigh at least 110 pounds, be in general good health, show photo ID and meet additional requirments. Sixteen-year-old donors must have a signed parental permission slip, which can be foundat kybloodcenter.org.