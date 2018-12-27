Celebrate Recovery

Celebrate Recovery will not be meeting for the month of December. We will resume in January.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Williams Memorial Baptist Singing

There will be a gospel singing on Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. at Williams Memorial Baptist Church on Poplar Street in Ravenna. Matthew and Rosemary Watson will be the featured singers. Refreshments will be served after the service, and everyone is welcome.