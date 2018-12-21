Photos courtesy of Blain Click

Monday night was Irvine High Night at the Estill County High School.

Irvine alumni were invited to attend, and the 1948 team was honored as the only other team to advance to the state tournament. Last year’s Engineer region-winning team was also recognized.

At right, former Estill County Superintendent and Irvine High graduate Tom Bonny wears his black and gold pom pom at the reception.

At left, Tennye and Jodie Ohr, son and daughter of longtime Irvine High Principal, Joe Ohr, show off their Irvine gear. Jodie is wearing his baseball jersey from high school.