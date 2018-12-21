Jennifer “Jenny” Sue Collier McBrayer, 43, wife of Blake McBrayer, passed away on Thursday, December 6th, 2018. She was born October 13th, 1975, in Estill County, Kentucky, daughter of Mahala “Mae” (Scarberry) Collier and the late Terry Collier. Jennifer was a Team Leader for Toyota Logistics Services. She loved to spend time with her family and pets any chance she could.

In addition to her husband, Jennifer is survived by her two daughters, Holly Janelle (Tyler) Howard and Kendra Blake McBrayer; three sisters, Shaula Ann Collier, Dianna K. Kuchar and Katernia L. Crain; three brothers, Terry Douglas (Lisa) Collier Jr., Robert Kuchar and Joseph A. Kuchar; her grandson, Caleb Howard; and her beloved pets, Dexter and DiDi.

Visitation was on Monday, December 10th, from 2 to 6 p.m. at Johnson’s Funeral Home and then on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Warren F. Toler Funeral Home in Irvine, Kentucky. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home, followed by burial at Fielders Cemetery with Steven Willis and J.R. Ross officiating.

Pallbearers were Blake McBrayer, Stephen Willis, Terry Collier, Jr., Martin Garland, Donnie Stone and Tyler Howard.

Evelyn Hazel Woosley, age 82, of Tuggles Branch in Ravenna, passed away Friday, December 14, 2018, at her daughter’s home following a long illness. She was born June 1, 1936 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Benjamin Franklin and Mary Alice Hall Barnes. She was a member of the Miller’s Creek Church of God and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Nelson Woosley. She is survived by five daughters, Linda Carol Williams, of Clark Co., Judy Lynn (Hubert) Estes, of Estill Co., Nancy Joyce Woosley, of Clark Co., Stella Jane (Danny) Estes, of Alabama and LaShonda Carol (Shean) Franklin, of Fayette Co.; three sons, James Larry (Wilma) Woosley, of Clark Co., Samuel Linville Woosley, of Clark Co. and Russell Clay (Leigh) Woosley, of Texas; two sisters, Betty Larrison and Alice Brooks, both of Estill Co.; ten grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by five sisters; Zella Golden Conner, Geneva Barnes, Ora Lee Jones, Jearldean Barnes, Tish Brooks and six brothers; Bob, Dick, Preston, Bill, Glenn and Sam Barnes.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, December 18, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Merle Travis. Burial was in the Crowe Cemetery.

Nina King Riley, age 92, passed away peacefully at the Terrace Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Berea, KY on Friday, December 14, 2018. She was a homemaker and former teacher for the Estill County School System, and lived most of her life in Estill County. She was born August 26, 1926 in Irvine, KY to Samuel Mae King and Nannie Cole King.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Charles (T.C.) Riley; two daughters, Naomi Gayle Riley Davis and Donna Lou Riley Ball; a granddaughter, Lisa Schaaf James and her siblings, Alvin Mitchell King, Edna Hall, Bessie Rison Whitt, James King, Harold King, Ann Collett, Charles Ray King and Mary Elizabeth King.

Mrs. Riley was a member of River Drive Christian Church, and attended Friendship Baptist Church and Providence Baptist Church over the years. She was a 60-year member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a Kentucky Colonel, and a former member and officer of the Marcum-Wallace Hospital Auxiliary. She had a passion for reading and writing, and enjoyed cooking, baking, canning, and gardening. She also enjoyed listening to Gospel music, Big Band music, and Oldies music. Above all else, she loved reading her Bible and spending time with her family and friends.

Nina is survived by her children; Bobbie Kay Schaaf ( Rock Hill, SC), Anthony Covey (Opal), Cobhill, KY, Rebecca Riley Brode (Lewis), Cincinnati, OH, Daniel Clay Riley (Laura), Cincinnati, OH, Judith Ann Riley Rucker (Alan), Richmond, KY, Lee Franklin Riley (Marie), Irvine, KY, and Col.(RET) Ronald Guy Riley, Frankfort, KY, thirteen grandchildren and twenty-three great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and friends.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, December 17, 2018 at Warren F. Toler Funeral Home by Donnie Watson, with burial in Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jason Riley, Todd Reynolds, Chess Rucker, Jody Collett, William Cole “Bud” Tucker, and Kevin Hall. Honorary pallbearers were Dave Cox, Pepper Hardy, Darryl Hall, Jerry Hall, Rick Riley, Donald Neal Riley, Billy Cole Tucker, and Larry Honchell.

Donations to Hospice Care Plus would be greatly appreciated.