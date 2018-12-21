American Legion Toys for Estill Kids

American Legion Toys for Estill County Kids will have their party with Santa, and toy pick-up will be Saturday, Dec. 22 at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Post 79 on Miller’s Creek Rd.

To promote fitness in the new year, beginning on January 14, 2019, the Estill County Diabetes Coalition will be sponsoring a “Fit for Life” program. The program will be designed to introduce healthy living habits and fitness for all participants. There will be prizes and drawings throughout the program, with the grand prize being a “Fitbit.” Registration for the program begins on Monday, January 14, and the program runs for 12 weeks. Anyone 18 years of age and older is eligible to register. The Estill County Diabetes Coalition is made up of the following members: Estill County Health Department, Estill County Extension Office, Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital, Interfaith Wellness and the Family Resource Centers.

Volunteers Needed to Ring Bells

The Salvation Army Red Kettles will be in place at Price Less Foods, Save-a-lot, and Meade’s Do-it Center on the first three Saturdays in December again this year. Members of the Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club along with the Estill County Lions Club and other community volunteers will attend the kettles and accept donations each Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Volunteers are needed to ring the bells. If you would like to volunteer for two hours of bell ringing on a Saturday in Dec., please call Steve Garrett at 723-3049.

Library News

Library Storytime

Come join us as the Estill County Public Library on Wednesdays at 10:30 for Storytime! If you have a baby or infant, come to Storytime on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. We dance, sing, read and play!

If you have a child that you’d like to bring to Storytime, but can’t come during the day don’t worry! Nighttime Storytime is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays!

Weekly Elementary Lego Club at the Library

Remember the Estill County Public Library’s LEGO Club is now from 4:15 to 5 p.m. If you are six to twelve years old, come build with us at Lego Club on Thursdays! We will display your creation in the middle of the library for all of our patrons to see!

Kiwanis Club to visit Nursing Home

The Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club will attend the Irvine Health & Rehabilitation Center’s Christmas Party in the evening on Thursday, Dec. 20. Members will sing Christmas carols and songs with the patients. Make a difference in the community by getting involved with Kiwanis that has 96 years of service to our community. New members are welcome. Anyone interested can contact any Kiwanis member.

Cantata

The Providence Baptist will be having a Cantata on the Heart of Christmas on Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 9:45. Everyone is welcome!

Easter Valley Christmas Program

Easter Valley Baptist Church will present “A Children’s Christmas Program” on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited.

Mt. Carmel Christian Church

Mt. Carmel Christian Church will be presenting their children’s Christmas Play, “Christmas 101,” on Sun., Dec. 23, at 6 p.m. There will be a Christmas Eve candlelight service on Mon., Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. All are welcome. Call 606-726-9342 with any questions.

Wisemantown United Methodist Church

• The “Christmas Nativity Pageant” will be presented by the youth and children of the Wisemantown United Methodist Church on Sunday, Dec. 23 at 5 p.m. It tells the true meaning of Christmas with the manger scene filled with baby Jesus, Mary and Joseph, the angels, shepherds, wise men, and stars. A light meal will be served after the pageant.

• A Christmas Eve service will be Monday, Dec. 24 at 6 p.m. at the church.

All are invited to the services and visitors are always welcome. The church is located at 1358 Wisemantown Road.