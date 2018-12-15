Photo by Lisa Bicknell

Members of the Junior ROTC program at the high school are asking for the community’s help with donations for families in need this Christmas.

For the past few years, the Jr. ROTC program at the high school has been collecting donations of non-perishable food, clothing and toys for families that need a little help with providing a good Christmas for their children.

This year donations aren’t coming in as usual, so co-captains of the JROTC Raider team, Shawn Richardson and J.D. Knopp, are asking the community to pitch in and help.

A box has been placed in the front office of the high school for donations, and they will pick them up if you give them a call.

Families asking for assistance are vetted, explained Colonel Lance Patterson, director of the JROTC program, who also said that teachers accompany students to homes to make deliveries.

Collecting and delivering the items is not only a way of giving back to the community, but an exercise in the coordination and execution of strategic plans, a valuable exercise for the team.

The Estill County JROTC’s Raider team has qualified to compete at the national level for the past several years. This year, the Raiders also competed in Georgia where they placed ninth.

The JROTC also has a color guard and a rifle guard that present at many school functions.

To have donations picked up, call the high school at 606-723-3537, and one of the cadets will come pick them up.