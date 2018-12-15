Jennifer “Jenny” Sue Collier McBrayer, 43, wife of Blake McBrayer, died on Thursday, December 6th, 2018. She was born October 13th, 1975 in Estill County, Kentucky, daughter of Mahala “Mae” (Scarberry) Collier and the late Terry Collier. Jennifer was a Team Leader for Toyota Logistics Services. She loved to spend time with her family and pets any chance she could. In addition to her husband, Jennifer is survived by her two daughters, Holly Janelle (Tyler) Howard and Kendra Blake McBrayer; three sisters, Shaula Ann Collier, Dianna K. Kuchar and Katernia L. Crain; three brothers, Terry Douglas (Lisa) Collier Jr., Robert Kuchar and Joseph A. Kuchar; her grandson, Caleb Howard; and her beloved pets, Dexter and DiDi. Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, December 11 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home followed by burial at Fielders Cemetery with Steven Willis and J.R. Ross officiating.

Jesse Ashcraft, 80, widower of Delita Bee Ashcraft, died Dec. 5th, in Bardstown KY. He was a native of Estill County, a son of the late Flemon and Mattie Issac Ashcraft. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and old time Bluegrass music. He was preceded in death by his sons, Allen and Jesse Ashcraft Jr and his brother, Jimmy Ashcraft.

Survivors include his daughter, Alma Missy (and husband John) Simpson; his brother, Charlie Ashcraft; his sisters, Dorothy Dunaway, Loutrish (J.D.) Stargel, and Hazel (James) Fredrick; along with several grandchildren.

Services were held Wednesday, Dec. 12th, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Bro. Greg Humpert officiating. Burial was in the Hoover Cemetery.

Clifton Kelly Toler, age 86, of Iron Works Road in Winchester, died Monday, December 3, 2018, at his home following a long illness. He was born January 16, 1932 in Powell County and was the son of the late Green Berry and Geneva Young Toler. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a retired heavy equipment operator and a member of the Winchester Nazarene Church. He had lived in Clark County most of his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Juanita Snapp Toler. He is survived by his daughter, Paula (George) Johnson, of Winchester; three sisters, Laverne (Robert) Adams, of Winchester; Norma (Larry) Jones, of Winchester; Dora (David) Winburn, of Winchester; one brother, Warren (Elizabeth) Toler, Sr., of Irvine; one grandchild, Kelly (Kevin) Miller and one great-grandchild, Lauren Rose Miller

He was preceded in death by his son, Clifton Kelly Toler, Jr., one sister, Margie Orvie Spencer and two brothers; Shelby and John Toler.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, December 6, 10 AM at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Rev. Warren Toler, Sr. and Rev. Donald Wayne Hatton. Burial was at the Clarmont Memorial Gardens.

Pallbearers were Warren Toler, III, Brad Clem, Mark Jones, Johnathan Toler Jones, Lynn Toler, Jr., Josh Toler and Cody Toler

Honorary Pallbearers were John Spencer, Milford Miller, Ernie Martin, Brad Berryman, Charles England, Dr. Joseph Ott and Albert Kirby