Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. The women’s meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone NA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meetings will be Dec. 11 and Jan. 8. Call 859-544-3071 for more information.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

American Legion Ugly Sweater Party

The American Legion’s Auxiliary Christmas party will be Dec 15, at 8 p.m. It will be an ugly Christmas sweater party, so get your best ugly sweater ready to party! Kenny Chenault will be our DJ. Please bring snack foods.

Commonwealth Cleanup

Take Part in Commonwealth Cleanup! Help pick up roadside litter & illegal dumps in your community and dump free on Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Free to Estill County Residents ONLY. Location: Advance Disposal 2700 Winchester Road. If you wish to participate in this special cleanup, please remember the following rules: Estill County Residents ONLY……ID Required, ABSOLUTELY NO TRASH can be left along roadsides. County will NOT be offering door-to-door pickup. NO TIRES WILL BE ACCEPTED. If you have questions, please contact Tommy Mullen at 723-3587.

To promote fitness in the new year, beginning on January 14, 2019, the Estill County Diabetes Coalition will be sponsoring a “Fit for Life” program. The program will be designed to introduce healthy living habits and fitness for all participants. There will be prizes and drawings throughout the program, with the grand prize being a “Fitbit.” Registration for the program begins on Monday, January 14, and the program runs for 12 weeks. Anyone 18 years of age and older is eligible to register. The Estill County Diabetes Coalition is made up of the following members: Estill County Health Department, Estill County Extension Office, Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital, Interfaith Wellness and the Family Resource Centers.

Helping Hand Outreach

Community outreach, feeding the hungry, coats, hats, gloves etc. to give away to those in need, anyone needing to get warm and eat a bowl of soup can come to the CWC (Christian Worship Center) at 105 Broadway on Saturday, December 15 at 3pm.

Irvine High Night

Dec. 17 will be Irvine High Night at the Estill County High School. The main lobby of the high school will be open at 5:30 for registration of Irvine Alumni. A reception will take place in the high school home economics room, beginning at 5:30 and lasting until 6:45 p.m. There will be a brief ceremony between the JV game and the varsity game, starting at 7 p.m. Estill County will play Wolfe County at 7:30 p.m.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, December 13, at 5:30 p.m. at the Ravenna Christian Church for an “Ugly Sweater Party.” Members will provide soups, salads, and sandwiches. Join the fun by wearing an ugly sweater. Prizes will be awarded. If you are interested in becoming a member of a service organization that has a sense of community, a source of fulfillment and a history of impact, join us.

Volunteers Needed to Ring Bells

The Salvation Army Red Kettles will be in place at Price Less Foods, Save-a-lot, and Meade’s Do-it Center on the first three Saturdays in December again this year. Members of the Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club along with the Estill County Lions Club and other community volunteers will attend the kettles and accept donations each Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Volunteers are needed to ring the bells. If you would like to volunteer for two hours of bell ringing on a Saturday in Dec., please call Steve Garrett at 723-3049.

Christmas Events

Pictures with Santa

Santa Clause will be at Meade’s on Saturday, Dec. 15th from 11 a.m. to 2p.m. to take pictures with pets and children. In return for a donation you will receive a glossy postcard print and a link to all your pictures from that day. Donations will benefit the Estill County Animal Shelter.

Choir to Present Christmas Musical

The First Christian Church Choir, under the direction of Becky Snowden, will present a Christmas musical by Lloyd Larson, “Were You There on That Christmas Night?” during the morning worship service on Sunday, Dec. 16. Morning worship begins at 10:45 a.m. The program will be presented again on Tuesday evening, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. This is always a wonderful time to enjoy our beautifully decorated sanctuary at this evening performance. Please invite your friends and family. The Choir is working diligently on this musical and invites everyone to join with them in celebration of the greatest gift of all, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Library News

Storytime

Come join us as the Estill County Public Library on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for Storytime.

If you have a baby or infant, come to Storytime on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. We dance, sing, read and play!

If you have a child that you’d like to bring to Storytime but can’t come during the day don’t worry. Nighttime Storytime is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays!

Weekly Elementary Lego Club at the Library

Remember that the Estill County Public Library’s LEGO Club is now from 4:15 to 5 p.m. If you are six to twelve years old, come build with us at Lego Club on Thursdays. We will display your creation in the middle of the library for all of our patrons to see!

Homeschool Enrichment Program

The Estill County Public Library’s Homeschool Enrichment Program will be meeting again on Dec. 13th. We will start at 1 p.m.