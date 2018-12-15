Cantata

The Providence Baptist will be having a Cantata on the Heart of Christmas on Dec. 23 at 11 a.m. Sunday school at 9:45. Everyone is welcome!

Celebrate Recovery

Celebrate Recovery will not be meeting for the month of December. We will resume in January.

Drip Rock Baptist Christmas Play

Drip Rock Baptist Church will present a Christmas play on Dec. 15 at 7 p.m. at the church. All are welcome!

Easter Valley

Christmas Program

Easter Valley Baptist Church will present “A Children’s Christmas Program” on Dec. 23 at 7 p.m. Everyone is invited.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Rice Station CC Community Dinner

Rice Station Christian Church will be having their Community Dinner on Dec. 15 at 5:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Williams Memorial Baptist Singing

There will be a gospel singing on Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. at Williams Memorial Baptist Church on Poplar Street in Ravenna. Matthew and Rosemary Watson will be the featured singers. Refreshments will be served after the service, and everyone is welcome.