T-shirts can be purchased for Irvine High Night.

See article for information about how to order.

By LISA BICKNELL

CV&T News Editor

Former students of Irvine High School, you are encouraged to dig out your letter jackets and sweaters, fluff your pom poms and wear-or bring-them to the Estill County boys’ basketball game on December 17.

That night has been set aside as Irvine High Night and its purpose is twofold: to celebrate Irvine High School and what it means to the community, and to celebrate the accomplishments of two basketball teams.

In 1948, the Irvine Eagles won the regional tournament to advance to the Sweet Sixteen basketball tournament.

Seventy years later, many years after Irvine and Estill high schools merged, the Estill County Engineers also won their region in 2018 and advanced to the “big dance,” playing at Rupp Arena for the first time in school history.

Estill County School Superintendent Jeff Saylor says he has been looking for a way to honor Irvine High for at least a couple of years. After the Engineer’s ground-breaking season last year, he knew it was time to make it happen.

During the event, the Engineer’s varsity team will be playing in Irvine’s black and gold colors, Black and gold t-shirts are available to pre-order for anyone who wants one. (See below.) Alumni are encouraged to wear their school jackets and sweaters if they still have them; or, if they don’t fit, have a family member wear them.

The Irvine High Alumni Association will provide black and gold pom-poms, and the band will be playing the Irvine fight song.

Irvine High Night will take place on Monday, December 17, at the Estill County High School before the Estill/Wolfe County game.

The main lobby of the school will open at 5:30 p.m. where all Irvine alumni may register. A reception with food and drink will be located in the home economics room, beginning at 5:30 p.m. and lasting until about 6: 45 p.m.

A ceremony honoring the teams will begin around 7 p.m. Last year’s team will be presented with their regional championship banner.

Estill County will then play Wolfe County at approximately 7:30 p.m.

Superintendent Saylor said, “…anybody from Irvine High-all past alumni-and whoever they want to bring” is invited to the reception and the game.

Organizers of Irvine High Night are attempting to locate family members of some of the 1948 basketball players, cheerleaders and coaches who are deceased. They would like to have a representative of each at the game.

Guy Strong, who lives in Winchester and plans to attend, is one of four players from the 1948 team who still survives.

Kentucky High School Athletic Association Commissioner Julian Tackett is also planning to attend.

The 1948 Irvine Eagles

Coach: Joe Ohr

Manager: Joe Hester

Players: Guy Strong

Charlie Broaddus

Norman Christopher

Parker Bryant

Bucky Denny

Morton Flynn

Bally Baker

Benny Bob McPherson

Raymond Neikirk

Paul Noland

Cheerleaders:

Elizabeth Whitehead

Lois Lutes

Dorthy Newman

Please call Don Richardson at 859-779-1753 or email him at don.richardson@estill.kyschools.us with any information about these players and their descendents.

T-shirts are available for pre-order. To place an order, call the high school at 606-723-3537 and ask for Margaret Wood, or contact her on Facebook.