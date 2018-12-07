Clayton Hall Jr., 81, died November 19th, in Sarasota FL. Mr. Hall was a native of Estill County, a son of the late Clayton and Joyce Watson Hall. He was a retired railroader who enjoyed fishing, reading Westerns, being outdoors, and playing drums. He was a member of Fraternal order of Eagles, Fraternal Order of Moose, and the American Legion.

Survivors include three sons, Scott, Greg, and Joel Hall; his companion, Diane French; three step-children; his brother, Gary (and wife Peggy) Hall; eight wonderful grandchildren and eight wonderful great-grandchildren.

Services were held, Saturday, December 1st at Cobhill Crossroads Community Church with Bro. Elwood Patrick officiating. Burial was in the Cobhill Cemetery.

Rebecca Lynn Riddell Hamilton, age 58, of Bertha Wallace Drive in Irvine, died Sunday, November 25, 2018, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born December 16, 1959 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Eugene and Ester Horn Riddell. She was a homemaker and a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by her husband, James Hamilton of Estill Co.; two sons, James “Porky” Hamilton and Jamie Lynn Riddell both of Estill Co.; two sisters, Judy Riddell and Linda Hardy both of Estill Co.; one brother, Wayne Riddell of Estill Co. and one grandchild, James Waylon Hamilton

She was proceeded in death by one sister, Wilma Hart.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, November 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Sherl Thomas. Burial was in the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were James Michael Lynch and Ricky Lynch.

Ray Muncie, age 91, of Dry Branch Road in Irvine, died Monday, November 26, 2018, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. He was born February 17, 1927 in Estill County and was the son of the late Hal and Eudell Winburn Muncie. He was a United States Army veteran of World War II serving two terms. He was a retired employee of Bundy Tubing and was of the Baptist faith. He had lived in Estill County all his life. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lizzie Berryman Muncie. He is survived by

his son, Danny Ray (Rose Marie) Muncie of Irvine; two sisters, Theda Christopher of Ohio and Helen Mays of Estill Co.; one brother, Larry Dale Muncie of Estill Co.; seven grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Ann Elizabeth Muncie Flynn, three sisters; Edna Berryman, Oma Catherine Muncie, Agnes Neal and two brothers; James Wayne Muncie and Elmer Muncie.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, November 29, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Scott Rogers. Burial was in the Sunset Memorial Gardens.

Jerald Edward Stacy, age 68, of Sandhill Road in Irvine, died Wednesday, November 28, 2018, at the Veterans Administration Hospital in Lexington following a long illness. He was born December 21, 1949 in Clark County and was the son of the late Dennis and Helen Johnston Stacy. He was a United States Army veteran of the Vietnam era and a member of the VFW and American Legion. He was a contractor and member of the Sandhill Christian Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Victoria Napier Stacy. He is survived by one son, Ashley Brett Stacy of Estill Co.; four sisters: Judy Stacy, Joan (Kenny) Murphy, Janey (Cecil) Bishop and Jenny (Mike) Collins all of Estill Co.; one brother, Joseph Allen (Sue) Stacy of Madison Co. and one grandchild: Madix Fields

Several nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Amber Stacy Fields and one brother, Jack Dennis Stacy.

Memorial services will be conducted Thursday, December 6, 3 PM at the Sandhill Christian Church by Bro. Matt Vaughn. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Sandhill Christian Church.

Martha Ann Sparks, age 81, of Walton Road in Irvine, died Tuesday, November 27, 2018, at her home following a long illness. She was born February 20, 1937 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Vernon and Ada Walling Berger. She was a homemaker and a former nurse’s aide with the Irvine Health & Rehabilitation Center. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Sparks. She is survived by, one daughterFriday, Dec. 14 Charlotte Rogers of Irvine; one sonFriday, Dec. 14 Larry Sparks of Richmond; four grandchildren and nine great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by one sister, Wilma Flinchum and three brothers; Leonard, Shirley and Linville Berger.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, November 30, at the Sunset Memorial Gardens by Donnie Watson. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers were Nathan Sparks, Richard Petty, Letcher Walling, Tim Conders, Steve Hardy and Tim Gilbert

Catherine Plowman Riddell, age 88, of Pea Ridge Road in Irvine, died Thursday, November 29, 2018, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born January 19, 1930 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late George and Katherine Babb Plowman. She was a former employee of Long John Silver’s and a member of the Pea Ridge Holiness Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by her husband, Cornell Riddell; two daughters, Judy Jones of Powell Co. and Dorothy Chevalier of Pulaski Co.; one son, Denver Riddell of Madison Co; two sisters, Dorothy West of Indiana and Christine Winstead of Ohio; nine grandchildren, twenty-two great grandchildren and several great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Janice Lavone Riddell; one son, Roger Riddell, three brothers; Mitchell, Ray and James Plowman, one grandchild, three half-sisters and two half-brothers.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, December 2, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Leonard Wilder. Burial was in the Pea Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call between 6 and 9 PM Saturday at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home. Pallbearers were Jeff Riddell, Joseph Riddell, Jeffery Riddell, Lewie Hatton, Nicholas Sparks and Pete McDonald. Buddy Sparks was an honorary pallbearer