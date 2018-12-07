Estill County Retired Teachers Pot-luck

Estill County Retired Teachers will be having their pot-luck dinner and party on Monday, December 10, 2018. It will be around noon at the Estill Co. Public Library. Teachers bring a dish and come join the fun!

Irvine High Night

Dec. 17 will be Irvine High Night at the Estill County High School. The main lobby of the high school will be open at 5:30 for registration of Irvine Alumni. A reception will take place in the high school home economics room, beginning at 5:30 and lasting until 6:45 p.m. There will be a brief ceremony between the JV game and the varsity game, starting at 7 p.m. Estill County will play Wolfe County at 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky Chemical Destruction Community Advisory Board Meeting

The meeting will be on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at Eastern Kentucky University’s Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B – Lobby Level on Kit Carson Drive in Richmond, KY. Local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Come to the meeting to observe committee members in action. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, December 6 at 5:30 a.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Greg Cobble will tell about the Toys for Tots program. Kiwanis clubs focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis club, no matter where in the world it’s located.

Ostomy Support at the Library

Sessions begin at 11 a.m. on Dec. 8. Contact Karen Townsend at 723-0201 if you have any questions.

Retirees Lunch

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 11, at the Corner Table on Main Street in Clay City. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch.

Southeast KY Gem,

Mineral & Fossil Club

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral & Fossil Club will meet Monday, December 10 at 6 p.m. at the LaCabana Restaurant, 214 Main St. Irvine. Members are to bring a gift to exchange. Anyone interested in joining is welcome to attend. Yearly dues are $20 per family and $15 per individual.

Volunteers Needed to Ring Bells

The Salvation Army Red Kettles will be in place at Price Less Foots, Save-a-lot, and Meade’s Do-it Center on the first three Saturdays in December again this year. Members of the Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club along with the Estill County Lions Club and other community volunteers will attend the kettles and accept donations each Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Volunteers are needed to ring the bells. If you would like to volunteer for two hours of bell ringing on a Saturday in Dec., please call Steve Garrett at 723-3049.

Christmas Events

Pictures with Santa

Santa Clause will be at Meade’s on Saturday, December 15th from 11am-2pm to take pictures with pets and children. In return for a donation you will receive a glossy postcard print and a link to all your pictures from that day. Donations will benefit the Estill County Animal Shelter.

Choir to Present Christmas Musical

The First Christian Church Choir, under the direction of Becky Snowden, will present a Christmas musical by Lloyd Larson, “Were You There on That Christmas Night?” during the morning worship service on Sunday, Dec. 16. Morning worship begins at 10:45 a.m. The program will be presented again on Tuesday evening, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. This is always a wonderful time to enjoy our beautifully decorated sanctuary at this evening performance. Please invite your friends and family. The Choir is working diligently on this musical and invites everyone to join with them in celebration of the greatest gift of all, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

The Estill County Woman’s Democratic Club is having their Christmas Party at Snug Hallow B&B Dec. 11 at 6:00pm. Those needing a ride can meet at West Irvine Plaza at 5:30. Call (859)582-4954 or (859)302-0060 to RSVP. Bring a $10-15 gift for a fun gift exchange game.

Handbell Choir

Help us “Ring in the season!” We will be playing before the Sunday service on Dec. 9th at 11 a.m. at Irvine United Methodist Church. Everyone is welcome and performances are free. Donations are accepted at the Community Chorus performance.

Library News

Storytime on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. We will be preparing for Christmas by making a tree ornament after reading one of our many Christmas books. Santa will be visiting on December 19 at 10:45 a.m.

Baby and Me Storytime on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. We’ve been reading some of the new Christmas board books as well as Nursery Rhymes. Santa will also be visiting the babies on December 21st at 10:45 a.m. Come join us!

The Homeschool Enrichment program will meet again on December 13th at 1 p.m.

Extension Office Events

Holiday Center Piece Workshop

There will be a holiday center piece workshop held on December 10 at 6:30 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office. Join instructor Mike Reed as he teaches how to create a live holiday centerpiece. Attendees will need to bring their own dinner plate to serve as a base for their centerpieces. Cost of the class is $12 per person and is prepay only. Attendees must prepay and register before Dec. 5th. The Estill County Extension Office is located at 76 Golden Court, Irvine (off of Stacy Lane Road). If you have any questions, please contact the Extension Office at 606-723-4557.

Holiday Candy Making Demonstration

The Estill County Extension Office would like to invite you to join us on Thursday, Dec. 6 at 6 p.m. Kathy Puckett will be demonstrating how to make a holiday favorite, peanut butter roll. This demonstration is free and open to the public. The Estill County Extension Office is located at 76 Golden Court, Irvine (off of Stacy Lane Road). Please call 606-723-4557 to sign up before Dec. 3.

Annual Estill County Extension Homemakers Annual Christmas Party

The Estill County Extension Homemakers Annual Christmas party will be held on Dec. 11, 2018 beginning at 5 p.m. at the Estill County Extension Office. Bring anything you wish to share for the meal (finger foods, desserts, casseroles, etc.) We ask that you bring a new $5 wrapped gift for the gift exchange game this year. The purpose of this gathering is to steal a few hours from the holiday season for ourselves. To eat and not count calories. To dress comfortably without regard as to how we will look in pictures posted on Facebook. To visit with friends and connect with one another. This invitation is for any previous members, or someone who may be interested in joining. For more information on becoming a party of the Estill County Extension Homemakers, please contact our office at 606-723-4557.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The women’s meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone AA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meetings will be Dec. 11 and Jan. 8. Call 859-544-3071 for more information.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

