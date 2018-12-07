Celebrate Recovery

Every Thursday at 6 p.m., Celebrate Recovery meets at Providence Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 1115 Winston Rd, Irvine. Everyone is welcome to attend. It is a Christ centered, 12 step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. (606)723-7837

Live Nativity Drama

Rice Station Christian Church will be having a live nativity drama Dec. 7 and 8 at 7:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served afterwards in the fellowship hall.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Ravenna Christian

Movie Night

There will be a movie night at Ravenna Christian Church on Friday, Dec 7 at 6 p.m. We will watch the classic, ‘It’s A Wonderful Life.’ The menu will be different chilis, sides and desserts. Everyone is welcome!

Rice Station CC Community Dinner

Rice Station Christian Church will be having their Community Dinner on December 15 at 5:30pm. Everyone is welcome.