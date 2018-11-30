Joseph Tipton Abney, 65,of Richmond, formerly of Irvine, husband of Patti Brown Abney, died at his home Friday. Mr. Abney was a native of Estill County a son of the late Jessie and Mary Clay Alexander Abney. He was a retired physical education teacher, and coach. Survivors other than his wife Patti include his son Joseph; his siblings John (and wife Katy) Abney, Ella (and husband Merck) Smith, Terrie (and husband Jeff) Tate, Rebecca (and husband Blaine) Click.

A funeral mass was held Tuesday at St. Mark Roman Catholic Church in Richmond, with Fr. Tom Farrell officiating, with burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Cameron Hendricks, Joseph Abney, Caleb Click, Cobbe Click, John Abney, Roger Brown, Jeff Tate, and Blaine Click. Honorary pallbearers will be members of the Kentucky River Bassmasters.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations to the Abney-Lutes Educational Scholarship at the Estill County Board of Education, the Juvenile Diabetes Research Fund, or the charity of your choice.

Timothy Marshall Boian, 52, husband of Rhonda Mays Boian, died Friday at the Marcum Wallace Hospital. Mr. Boian was a native of Estill County, a son of Dorothy Scrivner Boian and the late Tom Boian. Mr. Boian was preceded in death by his siblings Wanda McIntosh and Billy Ray Boian.

Survivors other than his wife Rhonda, include his daughter Rebecca (D.J.) Sparks; his son Cody Boian; his mother Dorothy Boian; his brothers Larry (Beth) Boian, Henry Boian; his sisters Linda (Bobby) Parsons, Sondra (Doug) Arvin, and Sheila (Jeremy) Niece; and a grandchild Kaigen Sparks.

Services were held Monday, at Wisemantown Methodist Church with Pastor Chris Carlyle officiating. Burial was in the Gum Cemetery.

Pallbearers will be Stephen McIntosh, Eddie Collins, Wayne West, Ryan Boian, Barry Parker, and Marty Newton.

Eupha Mae Calmes, age 90, of Franklin, Ohio, died on Saturday November 24, 2018 at Hospice of Butler-Warren Counties. She was born in South Irvine, Kentucky on August 21, 1928 to Joe and Allie (Cole) Woolery. She was a teacher with Franklin City Schools for 5 years and 6 years in Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her father, Joe Woolery, mother, Allie Woolery, husband of 37 years, Marvin E. Calmes, brothers, James Woolery, Ottis Woolery, Junior Woolery, and sister, Ada Woolery. Eupha is survived by her son, Dwayne Calmes; daughter, Sheila (Tom) Akers; brother, Paul Woolery; sister, Ann Davidson; grandson, Dakota Akers; and special friend, Sarah Bennett. Funeral services are 1 p.m. Thursday November 29, 2018 at Anderson Funeral Homes 1357 East Second Street Franklin, Ohio with Chaplain Tom Myers officiating. Burial will be in Woodhill Cemetery. The family would like to thank Hospice of Butler/Warren Counties for their loving and tender care. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.

Joel Scott Noland, 68, of Lexington, formerly of Irvine, died November 17 in Ajijic, Mexico after a short illness. Joel was the son of Sara Scott Minor Noland, age 98, and the late Cecil Noland. He is survived by his wife of 45 years Joy Lee Chambers Noland, daughters Julie Noland and Catherine Noland-Stambush (Dan); grandchildren: Cara, Colin and Clare Stambush and William (Fox) Quinn; sisters: Susan Dick, Nancy Bidwell, Amy Hughes (Eddie). His nieces and nephews are Susan Beth Cocolas, Keith Wilson, Jay Wilson, Matthew Bidwell and Luke Hughes. A memorial service will be held December 29 at Irvine United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. Friends may call after 1 p.m. and a celebration of life reception will be held after the service at the church. Honorary pallbearers are Gordon Edward Wilson, Tobo Bryant, Joel Jennings, Sean Russell, Gearld Hutchins, Scott Minor, Neale Russell and Bryan Quinn.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Estill County Community Food Bank or Irvine United Methodist Church.

Rebecca Lynn Riddell Hamilton, age 58, of Bertha Wallace Drive in Irvine, died Sunday, November 25, 2018, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a long illness. She was born December 16, 1959 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Eugene and Ester Horn Riddell. She was a homemaker and a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She is survived by her husband, James Hamilton Estill Co.; two sons, James “Porky” Hamilton and Jamie Lynn Riddell both of Estill Co.; two sisters, Judy Riddell and Linda Hardy both of Estill and one brother, Wayne Riddell of Estill.

She was proceeded in death by one sister, Wilma Hart.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, November 28, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Sherl Thomas. Burial to follow in the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were James Michael Lynch and Ricky Lynch

Harold Wayne Dennis, age 72, of Moberly Road in Richmond, died Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at his home following a short illness. He was born November 23, 1945 in Estill County and was the son of the late R.J. and Mandy Marie Means Dennis. He was owner & operator of D&D Auction Company and was a member of the Ravenna Church of God. He loved playing the guitar and singing gospel music with his family. He enjoyed being a faith builder and traveling for God spreading the Word through song. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Clella Gordon Dennis; three daughters, Pam (Isaac) Ross of Richmond, Debbie Beair of Winchester and loved as his own, Barb Dawes of Richmond; three sons, Ricky (Kathy) Plowman of Clay City, Wayne (Kathy) Plowman of Winchester and Mike Plowman of Clay City; five sisters, Myrtle (Ronnie) Conrad, Sylvia (Julian) Cain,Lella (Hargus) Gordon, Bonnie Jones all of Irvine and Oramae (Lemmie) Bridges of Lexington, two brothers, Earl Dennis of Richmond and Delbert Dennis of Carlisle; 12 grandchildren, 26 Great grandchildren, 6 great great Grandchildren and several nieces and nephews He loved all his grandkids, but, Randigail, your Papaw loved you so much because he helped raise you. Savannah and Tosha, you girls have always been so close to Papaw and you also held a very special place in his heart. He loved his girls. He was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret Dennis and one brother, Cecil Dennis.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, November 25, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Gene Johns. Burial was in the Flatwoods Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jeff Brinegar, Roy Brinegar, Harold Burden, Josh Kidwell, Kenny Kidwell and Randy Foster. Honorary pallbearers were Brandon Plowman and Russell Murphy.

Wayne Neal, age 81, of Joe Poore Road in Irvine, died Friday, November 16, 2018, at his home following a long illness. He was born February 6, 1937 in Estill County and was the son of the late Bert and Nannie Rawlins Neal. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and was a retired CSX employee. He was a member of the Clock Association and had lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by his wife, Thelma Vandlandingham Neal; three sons, Steven Wayne Neal of Dayton, Ohio, Ronald Darren Neal, Sr. of Estill Co. and Timothy Neal of Piqua, Ohio; two sisters: Vica Horn of Tennessee and Roenna Spainhower of Ashland; one brother: Johnny Neal of Georgia; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one sister, Wanda Sparks.

Memorial services were conducted Friday, November 23, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Kevin Horn. Military rites will be provided by the American Legion Post #79.

Otis Glendon Smith, Sr., 85, died on November 23, 2018. Otis was born to the late Virgil and Castira Smith, a laborer and homemaker respectively, in Wisemantown, Kentucky on June 21, 1933. He was immersed in the Christian faith that would be his lifelong journey from an early age of 17. He joined the army in 1953, and also served the National Guard for many years. He retired from General Electric in 1995 after 28 years of service. Otis was blessed with a loving family. He married a young woman from Adair County, Kentucky, Pauline Giles Smith, on December 7, 1956 in New Albany, Indiana. Otis helped raise four children with patience, discipline, and love. He taught them to play, took them to church, and often took them on family trips to see their grandparents Giles on the farm near Knifley, Kentucky. From the very beginning, he dedicated his children to God and encouraged them to explore the truth of the gospels. Otis is survived by his wife, Pauline; his sons, Glendon (Amy) and Donald (Diane); his daughters Diana (John) Jones and Pamela Keene; his grandchildren, Melanie Lynn, Adam Wesley, Sara Elizabeth, Abigail Ann, Emily Sue, Elisabeth Rose, Andrea Michelle, Olivia Louise, Rebekah Faith, Naomi Grace and Lydia Hope; his eleven great grandchildren; and his brothers, Samuel (Alice) Smith and Bobby (Janice) Smith.

Funeral services were held Tuesday at Christ’s Community Church of the Nazarene in New Albany Indiana. Burial was in Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park, also in New Albany.

Vernon Ray Thacker, age 79, of Wisemantown Road in Irvine, died Friday, November 16, 2018, at the Compassionate Care Center. He was born November 4, 1939 in Lee County and was the son of the late William Thacker and Vada Centers Thacker McCoy. He was a former employee of Ashland Oil and a member of the Christian faith. He is survived by six daughters, Wanda Darlene Abner of London, Sheila Rae Begley of Irvine, Rhonda Michelle Barrett of Lexington, Kathy Cole of Lee Co., Mandy Thacker of Northern KY and Linda Poet of Ft. Knox; one sister, Louise Dalton Zoe; two brother, Mitchell Harold Thacker of Hanover, IN and Dennis Paul Thacker of Madison, IN, several grandchildren, several great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews

He was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Wanda Alice Ross Barrett, one daughter, Leatrice Thacker, one son, Timothy Leon Thacker, four sisters; Sue Boldrey, Liz Warner, Faye Ferguson, Linda Jackson and three brothers; Jerry, Robert and Gerald Thacker.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, November 21, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. John Thacker. Burial will be at the Thacker Cemetery.