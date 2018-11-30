Appalachian Ministry Fundraiser

Clay City Municipal Building will be holding a fundraiser for the Appalachian Ministry on Dec. 1 from noon to 5:00pm. There will be over 20 vendors and all you can eat chili for $6.

Board of Health Meeting

The Estill County Board of Health Taxing District will be meeting at Michael’s in Ravenna at 12:00 noon on Dec. 5, 2018.

Class of ‘88

The E.C.H.S CLASS OF 1988 will meet Dec. 1 at Steam Engine from 6 p.m. until 12 midnight.

Donate to Police Departments

Bill Wesley, chaplain of the Ravenna Police Department, is gathering donations to help honor local police officers. Suggested donations include getaways, dinners and tickets to attractions. The donations will be dispersed to the officers before Christmas. Call 606-723-3527 for more information.

Irvine High Night

Dec. 17 will be Irvine High Night at the Estill County High School. The main lobby of the high school will be open at 5:30 for registration of Irvine Alumni. A reception will take place in the high school home economics room, beginning at 5:30 and lasting until 6:45 p.m. There will be a brief ceremony between the JV game and the varsity game, starting at 7 p.m. Estill County will play Wolfe County at 7:30 p.m.

Kentucky Chemical Destruction Community Advisory Board Meeting

The meeting will be on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at Eastern Kentucky University’s Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B – Lobby Level on Kit Carson Drive in Richmond, KY. Local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Come to the meeting to observe committee members in action. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, Nov. 29, 5:30 p.m., at Steam Engine Pizza. A devotional will be given and members will be finalizing plans for the Kiwanis Christmas Parade on Nov. 30. Make a difference in the community by getting involved with the Kiwanis Club that has 96 years of service to our community. New members are needed and welcomed. Anyone interested can contact any Kiwanis member.

Ostomy Support at the Library

Sessions begin at 11 a.m. on Dec. 8. Contact Karen Townsend at 723-0201 if you have any questions.

Park Closing

The Kentucky River Park & Recreation Area was closed for the season on NOVEMBER 1 and will re-open to the public on or before April 1, 2019. The safety of our citizens, shorter days, weather conditions, hunting seasons and the security of this park as we move forward into the next season are paramount in its development and key reasons for its seasonal closing.

Retirees Lunch

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will gather for lunch at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, December 11, at the Corner Table on Main Street in Clay City. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join us for lunch.

Volunteers Needed to Ring Bells

The Salvation Army Red Kettles will be in place at Price Less Foots, Save-a-lot, and Meade’s Do-it Center on the first three Saturdays in December again this year. Members of the Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club along with the Estill County Lions Club and other community volunteers will attend the kettles and accept donations each Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Volunteers are needed to ring the bells. If you would like to volunteer for two hours of bell ringing on a Saturday in Dec., please call Steve Garrett at 723-3049.

Christmas Events

American Legion Toy Drive

American Legion Post 79 invites you to help them with a new community service project, American Legion Toys for Estill County. You may donate toys for ages 0 to 15, or you may donate money for someone else to buy toys. Sign up at Webb’s Rentals at 721 River Drive between Nov. 5 and Dec. 10, or contact Kimberly Richardson at 606-975-5165. All toys and money must be turned in by Dec. 1, 2018.

Christmas House Tour

The Friends of the Estill County Public Library will be hosting a Christmas House Tour on Dec. 2, 2018, from 1 to 5 p.m. Advanced ticket sales at the library are $10 per person and $15 at the door. For more information call 723-3030 or Myra Finney at 723-4238.

Historical Society Annual Christmas Dinner

The Estill Co. Historical & Genealogical Society will be having their Annual Christmas dinner at 133 Broadway on Dec. 4th at 6 p.m. Potluck will be served, so please bring a dish and be prepared to play games!

The Kiwanis Christmas Parade will be Friday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is Winter Wonderland. The Light up the River Town event is Dec. 1 in the halls of the courthouse.

The Estill Art’s Council’s 15th Annual Yuletide Christmas Arts and Crafts Show is Saturday, Dec. 1, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. at Central Office Gym.

The Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party is Saturday, Dec. 1st at First Christian Church on Main Street. The party is being planned for children in Estill County that are 12 years of age and younger. The party has been able to continue through the years due to the generosity of the community. Donations for the party can be given at Citizens Guaranty Bank. Contact Francine Bonny or Regina Robertson for more information.

The Toys for Tots Road Block is Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Shell Mart intersection.

Choir to Present Christmas Musical

The First Christian Church Choir, under the direction of Becky Snowden, will present a Christmas musical by Lloyd Larson, “Were You There on That Christmas Night?” during the morning worship service on Sunday, Dec. 16. Morning worship begins at 10:45 a.m. The program will be presented again on Tuesday evening, Dec. 18, at 7 p.m. This is always a wonderful time to enjoy our beautifully decorated sanctuary at this evening performance. Please invite your friends and family. The Choir is working diligently on this musical and invites everyone to join with them in celebration of the greatest gift of all, our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Community Chorus

The Estill County Community Chorus presents its annual Christmas Concert on Dec. 2, 2018 at 3 p.m. at the Irvine United Methodist Church on Main Street. The program includes a variety of Christmas-themed songs, and the Noteworthy Handbell Choir will be performing in the program as well. Dr. Rose D. Daniels will conduct the choir, and William Robinson is the accompanist. There is no admission charge, but donations will be accepted at the performance.

The Estill County Woman’s Democratic Club is having their Christmas Party at Snug Hallow B&B Dec. 11 at 6:00pm. Those needing a ride can meet at West Irvine Plaza at 5:30. Call (859)582-4954 or (859)302-0060 to RSVP. Bring a $10-15 gift for a fun gift exchange game.

Handbell Choir

Help us “Ring in the season!” The Noteworthy Handbell Choir will be performing a selection of Christmas songs during the Estill County Community Chorus Concert on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 2nd at Irvine United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. We will also be playing before the Sunday service on Dec. 9th at 11 a.m. at Irvine United Methodist Church. Everyone is welcome and both performances are free. Donations are accepted at the Community Chorus performance.

Remembrance Tree Ceremony

The 25th Annual Remembrance Tree Ceremony will be Sunday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. at the EKU Center for the Arts. It gives the community a chance to remember loved ones who are missed during the holiday season. To request a personalized, memorial ornament, contact Hospice Care Plus at 859-986-1500, 800-806-5492, or visit hospicecareplus.org. The ceremony is sponsored by Hospice’s Bereavement Program and is open to all.

Mack Theatre Open House Dec. 1st, 7 to 9 pm. You’ll have a final opportunity to bid in person on the decorated table top Christmas trees as part of the Festival of Lights & Trees; winners will be announced at 8 p.m. There will be live entertainment, refreshments, and holiday décor for sale. Stroll Main Street and visit downtown stores from 7 to 9 p.m. All proceeds from the tree auction and sale of holiday décor goes to the “Save the Mack” fund.

Alcoholics Anonymous Meetings

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The women’s meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

The Never Alone AA group meets on Monday and Thursday nights from 8-9pm at the SPARK office in the back of the CWC (Christian Worship Center) 105 Broadway.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meetings will be Nov. 13, Dec. 11 and Jan. 8. Call 859-544-3071 for more information.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.