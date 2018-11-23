Leona Bicknell, age 90, of Wisemantown Road in Irvine, died Tuesday, November 13, 2018, at the Compassionate Care Center following a short illness. She was born January 12, 1928 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Millard Hymer. She was the former owner of Bicknell and Son Grocery Store and was a member of the Lower Red Lick Holiness Church. She had lived in Estill County all her life. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Carman H. Bicknell and Patton Brandenburg. She is survived by two sons Fairley H. (Patricia) Bicknell of Madison Co. and Michael (Karen) Bicknell of Estill Co.; one brother, Tommy (Betty Lou) Hymer of Estill Co.; five grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren, two great-great Grandchildren, several step-children and step-grandchildren

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Brenda Sue Bicknell and one brother, Orville Hymer.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, November 17, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. J. B. Alexander and Bro Fabian Lynch. Burial was in the West Irvine Cemetery.

Melba Jean Bush, age 72, of Furnace Junction in Ravenna, died Monday, November 12, 2018, at the Irvine Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a short illness. She was born February 24, 1946 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Elmer and Lillian Estes Todd. She was a former CMS employee and homemaker and was a member of the Ravenna Church of the Nazarene. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by two daughters, June Sorensen of Lexington and Phyllis (David) Moreland of Ravenna; three sons, Billy Blevins, Bobby Blevins and Kevin Blevins all of Irvine; one brother, Darrell (Pam) Todd of Richmond; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren

She was preceded in death by one sister, Meredith Dunaway and one brother, Daniel Todd.

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, November 15, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Scott Rogers. Burial was in the Sunset Memorial Gardens.