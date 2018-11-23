Adopt a Pet Weekend

Meades will be hosting their annual Adopt a Pet Weekend for Small Business Saturday. Meades will cover the first ten pet’s adopted adoption fee, shots and spay and neuter if needed. Santa Clause will be on the roof of Meades Do-It Center at 10:00 a.m.

Class of ‘88

The E.C.H.S CLASS OF 1988 will meet Dec. 1 at Steam Engine from 6 p.m. until 12 midnight.

Kentucky Chemical Destruction Community Advisory Board Meeting

The meeting will be on Wednesday, Dec. 12 at 1:30 p.m. at Eastern Kentucky University’s Carl D. Perkins Building, Rooms A & B – Lobby Level on Kit Carson Drive in Richmond, KY. Local leaders will discuss topics related to the Blue Grass Chemical Agent-Destruction Pilot Plant. Come to the meeting to observe committee members in action. There will be public comment periods throughout the meeting.

Ostomy Support at the Library

Sessions begin at 11 a.m. on Dec. 8. Contact Karen Townsend at 723-0201 if you have any questions.

Park Closing

The Kentucky River Park & Recreation Area will be closing for the season on NOVEMBER 1 and re-open to the public on or before April 1, 2019. The safety of our citizens, shorter days, weather conditions, hunting seasons and the security of this park as we move forward into the next season are paramount in its development and key reasons for its seasonal closing.

Volunteers Needed to Ring Bells

The Salvation Army Red Kettles will be in place at Price Less Foots, Save-a-lot, and Meade’s Do-it Center on the first three Saturdays in December again this year. Members of the Irvine-Ravenna Kiwanis Club along with the Estill County Lions Club and other community volunteers will attend the kettles and accept donations each Saturday from 10am to 4pm. Volunteers are needed to ring the bells. If you would like to volunteer for two hours of bell ringing on a Saturday in December, please call Steve Garrett at 723-3049.

Library News

Crafternoon meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at the Estill County Public Library. On Nov. 14 we will set out the cricket machines and make greeting cards. Machines will be available from 1:30-3:00 for anyone that wishes to come and give it a try. Then on Nov. 28, Nelle Williams will be demonstrating how to make her famous peanut butter roll. Reserve your seat by calling the Library at 606-723-3030.

Teen Game Night is on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Public Library. This is for middle and high school students. We have board games and video games available for them to play.

Library Storytime

Come join us as the Estill County Public Library on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for Storytime!

If you have a baby or infant, come to Storytime on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. We dance, sing, read and play!

If you have a child that you’d like to bring to Storytime, but can’t come during the day don’t worry! Nighttime Storytime is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays!

Weekly Elementary Lego Club at the Library

Remember the Estill County Public Library’s LEGO Club is now from 4:15 to 5 p.m. If you are six to twelve years old, come build with us at Lego Club on Thursdays! We will display your creation in the middle of the library for all of our patrons to see!

Homeschool Enrichment Program

The Estill County Public Library’s Homeschool Enrichment Program will be meeting again on Nov. 29th. We will start at 1 p.m.

Christmas Events

American Legion Toy Drive

American Legion Post 79 invites you to help them with a new community service project, American Legion Toys for Estill County. You may donate toys for ages 0 to 15, or you may donate money for someone else to buy toys. Sign up at Webb’s Rentals at 721 River Drive between Nov. 5 and Dec. 10, or contact Kimberly Richardson at 606-975-5165. All toys and money must be turned in by Dec. 1, 2018.

Christmas House Tour

The Friends of the Estill County Public Library will be hosting a Christmas House Tour on Dec. 2, 2018, from 1 to 5 p.m. Advanced ticket sales at the library are $10 per person and $15 at the door. For more information call 723-3030 or Myra Finney at 723-4238.

Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club

The Irvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club annual project of decorating the Christmas tree in the dining room at the Irvine Health & Rehabilitation home will be Tuesday, Nov. 27 at 5:30 p.m. The lrvine-Ravenna Woman’s Club is a civic organization with the motto “Committed to Service.” Membership is open to all women who are interested in community service in an atmosphere of fellowship. Become a volunteer and make new friends. Tina Pasley is the club president.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Wednesday, Nov. 21 at noon at Steam Engine Pizza. More plans will be made for the Kiwanis Christmas Parade on Nov. 30. Kiwanis clubs focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis club, no matter where in the world it’s located.

The Kiwanis Christmas Parade will be Friday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is Winter Wonderland. The Light up the River Town event is Dec. 1 in the halls of the courthouse.

The Estill Art’s Council’s 15th Annual Yuletide Christmas Arts and Crafts Show is Saturday, Dec. 1, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. at Central Office Gym.

The Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party is Saturday, Dec. 1st at First Christian Church on Main Street. The party is being planned for children in Estill County that are 12 years of age and younger. The party has been able to continue through the years due to the generosity of the community. Donations for the party can be given at Citizens Guaranty Bank. Contact Francine Bonny or Regina Robertson for more information.

The Toys for Tots Road Block is Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Shell Mart intersection.

The Community Chorus Christmas Concert is Sunday, Dec. 2nd at 3 p.m. at the Irvine United Methodist Church on 243 Main Street.

Remembrance Tree Ceremony

The 25th Annual Remembrance Tree Ceremony will be Sunday, Dec. 2, at 2 p.m. at the EKU Center for the Arts. It gives the community a chance to remember loved ones who are missed during the holiday season. To request a personalized, memorial ornament, contact Hospice Care Plus at 859-986-1500, 800-806-5492, or visit hospicecareplus.org. The ceremony is sponsored by Hospice’s Bereavement Program and is open to all.

Mack Theatre Open House Dec. 1st, 7 to 9 pm. You’ll have a final opportunity to bid in person on the decorated table top Christmas trees as part of the Festival of Lights & Trees; winners will be announced at 8 p.m. There will be live entertainment, refreshments, and holiday décor for sale. Stroll Main Street and visit downtown stores from 7 to 9 p.m. All proceeds from the tree auction and sale of holiday décor goes to the “Save the Mack” fund.

Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets every night at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The women’s meeting is 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meetings will be Nov. 13, Dec. 11 and Jan. 8. Call 859-544-3071 for more information.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.