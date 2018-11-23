Basement Sale

St. Elizabeth Catholic Church will be having their December Basement sale on Saturday, Dec. 1 from 7:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Household Christmas items and clothes for all the family. Everyone welcome. 322 5th Street, Ravenna.

Celebrate Recovery

Every Thursday at 6 p.m., Celebrate Recovery meets at Providence Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 1115 Winston Rd, Irvine. Everyone is welcome to attend. It is a Christ centered, 12 step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. (606)723-7837

“Christmas on

Glory Street”

Calvary Baptist Church in Irvine, and The Calvary Heirs Quartet will be hosting “Christmas on Glory Street” on Saturday December 1st. A chili supper will be served in the fellowship hall starting at 5 p.m. The Calvary Heirs concert begins at 6:30 p.m. There is no admission charge, but a love offering will be taken. Donations will be accepted for the chili supper with proceeds from the meal going to benefit God’s Outreach – Estill County Food Pantry. We encourage everyone to attend and support this worthwhile cause. Calvary Baptist Church is located at 21 Glory Street, Irvine, KY.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Singing

Drip Rock Baptist Church will be having a singing Nov. 24th at 6 p.m. The Crimson Flow will be the featured singers. Refreshments will be held afterwards. All are welcome.