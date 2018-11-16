Mary Florence Tipton Clem, 91, died November 7, 2018 at Diversicare of Oxford, Alabama after a long illness. She was a native of Estill County, Ky, a retired cook from Estill County High School, and a member of Friendship Baptist Church, Irvine, Ky.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Woodrow Clem Sr.; her son, Woodrow Clem Jr.; her parents, Daniel Henry and Inis Ellen Roe Tipton; four sisters and five brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Blanche Clem Taylor; granddaughters, Lynn Marie Wood, Anniston, Alabama and Candace Ellen Hall Brunk, Lexington, Ky; her sisters, Louise Arvin, Martha Stapleton, Lucy Fender, Maggie Hafley, Helen Boling, Nannie Mason; her sister-in-law, Opal Witt; several nieces and nephews, grand children, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren along with her special friends, Ann Tipton, Doris Woods and Pamela Watts.

Services will be held at Lewis Abner Funeral Home on November 17, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. for family viewing, 11 a.m.to 12 p.m. for visitation with funeral at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Larrison Cemetery with Bro. Scott Rogers officiating Pallbearers will be James Gregory Witt, Austin Witt, Andrew Witt, Lonnie Lee Clem, Seth Ellis and David Arvin. Honorary pallbearers will be James Cecil Witt, Jerry Flynn, Troy Mason, Michael Adams, Daniel Arvin, Roger Arvin, Michael Arvin, Dwight Arvin and Dean Arvin.

A special thanks goes to all the staff at Diversicare of Oxford Nursing Home and Dr. Mohammad Ismail, for the special care and love of Mrs. Clem.

Larry Michael Hunt, age 65, of Daniels Addition in Ravenna, died Sunday, November 11, 2018, at his home following a long illness. He was born July 17, 1953 in Dayton, Ohio and was the son of the late Norma Hunt Harris. He was a retired Exide employee and the former owner of Hunt’s Pawn Shop. He had lived in Estill County most of his life.

He is survived by his daughter, Crystal (Eddie) Meece of Estill Co.; four grandchildren, Corey (Heather) Bishop, Dalton Bishop, Tyra Hunt and Gage Hunt; one nephew, David Hunt & family and his girlfriend, Michele Horn.

He was preceded in death by his son, Larry Michael Hunt, Jr. and his brother, David Hunt.

Graveside services were conducted Tuesday, November 13, at the Oakdale Cemetery by Bro. Joe Lahrmer. Warren F. Toler Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Rita Faye Henry Tipton, 73, mother of Mike Tipton, died Friday in Richmond after a long battle with Cancer. She was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late Joseph and Mabel Rollins Henry. She was a retired employee of Square D, and a beautician. She enjoyed socializing with her family, playing softball and bowling. She was preceded in death by her brothers J.B. Henry, Gilbert Henry, Ronald Lee Henry, Carl Henry, and Billy Ray Henry; and a sister Viola Tipton.

Survivors other than her son Mike, and his wife Lisa Tipton, include her sisters Ann Williams, Mary Maddox, June Arvin, and Rebecca Pennington; her grandchildren Tara and Molly Tipton; her great-grandchildren Tristan Estes, and Layla Raines.

Services were held Monday, November 12th, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Pastor William Owens officiating. Burial was in the Witt Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kevin Bryant, Tristan Estes, John Evans, Dallas Pennington, and Greg Bryant. Honorary pallbearers were Ray Arvin and Robert Simpson.

Kelley Gene Tipton, age 56, of Kirkland Avenue in Irvine, died Saturday, November 10, 2018, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. He was born February 10, 1962 in Estill County and was the son of Doris Maxine Kelley Tipton and the late Darrell Gene Tipton. He was a KDMK employee and a member of the Mt. Carmel Christian Church. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. Survivors in addition to his mother include two brothers, Darrell Wayne Tipton and Kenneth Allan Tipton both of Estill County.

Memorial services will be held Saturday, November 17, 1 p.m. at the Mt. Carmel Christian Church by Bro. Mark Pearson. Friends may call after 11 a.m. Saturday at the Mt. Carmel Christian Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested toward the funeral expenses.

Bobby Jean Brandenburg White, 90, widow of Ernest Eugene White, died Friday, October 30, 2018 at the Berea Health and Rehabilitation Center, after a long illness. Jean was born on December 30, 1927 in Owsley County Kentucky and lived in Estill County Kentucky most of her life. Jean was a homemaker, Sunday School teacher, and life long member of the Cedar Grove United Methodist Church.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Gene White; her daughter, Sylvia Jane White Wilson; two sisters, Anna Boyd Williams and Shirley Frances Brandenburg; and her parents, Charlie and Marie Venable Brandenburg.

Jean leaves behind her son, Anthony (Paula) White, Berea; six grandchildren: Angela (Gerald) Flynn, Irvine, Julie Richardson, Irvine, Rebecca Fowler, Cynthiana, Jason (Hillary) White, Stafford, Virginia, Joseph (Laurie) White, Berea and Nora (Toby) Lewin, Felicity, Ohio. She also leaves a niece who was like a daughter, Jenny (Kaye) Blevins, Goshen, Ohio and daughter of the heart, Susan Hawkins, Irvine; twelve great grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren, and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation for Jean White was Saturday, November 3, 2018 at the Cedar Grove United Methodist Church, Irvine, Kentucky, 10 a.m. and the celebration of Jean’s life began at 1 p.m. The service was officiated by Anthony White and Joseph White. Jean’s grandchildren served as her honorary pall bearers. Her cremains will be interred at the Stone Coal Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Estill County Food Bank are suggested. Estill County Food Bank, P O Box 415, Irvine, KY 40336.