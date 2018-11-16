Body Fitness Classes

Body Fitness Exercise Classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. The instructor is Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. Classes take place on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane. Suggested donation for each class is $3. Call Sister Loretta at 723-8505 for more information.

Classes will be ending November 19.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Christmas Events

The Kiwanis Christmas Parade will be Friday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is Winter Wonderland. The Light up the River Town event is Dec. 1 in the halls of the courthouse.

The Estill Art’s Council’s 15th Annual Yuletide Christmas Arts and Crafts Show is Saturday, Dec. 1, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. at Central Office Gym. The Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party is Saturday, Dec. 1st at First Christian Church on Main Street. The Toys for Tots Road Block is Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Shell Mart intersection. The Community Chorus Christmas Concert is Sunday, Dec. 2nd at 3 p.m. at the Irvine United Methodist Church on 243 Main Street.

Class of ‘88

The E.C.H.S CLASS OF 1988 will meet Dec. 1 at Steam Engine from 6 p.m. until 12 midnight.

Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party

Volunteers are needed to wrap the 1,100 toys and books for the 38th annual Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party which will be held Sat., Dec. 1 at the First Christian Church in Irvine. The party is being planned for children in Estill County that are 12 years of age and younger. Further dates for wrapping gifts will be announced later as needed. The party has been able to continue through the years due to the generosity of the community. Donations for the party can be given at Citizens Guaranty Bank. Contact Francine Bonny or Regina Robertson for more information.

Home Histories

•Have you always wanted to know when, and by whom, your house was occupied or owned?

•Do you wonder if noteworthy or historic events have occurred in or around your old home?

•Have mysterious deaths or tragedies occurred in the past in your home or on your property?

•Do you just want to know the complete history of your home? Contact the Estill County Public Library to learn more. Call 723-3030, find us on Facebook at Estill County Public Library, or email us at estillcolibrary@gmail.com.

Ostomy Support at the Library

Sessions begin at 11 a.m. on Dec. 8. Contact Karen Townsend at 723-0201 if you have any questions.

Park Closing

The Kentucky River Park & Recreation Area will be closing for the season on NOVEMBER 1 and re-open to the public on or before April 1, 2019. The safety of our citizens, shorter days, weather conditions, hunting seasons and the security of this park as we move forward into the next season are paramount in its development and key reasons for its seasonal closing.

Estill Arts Council

The monthly meeting of the Estill Arts Council will be held at the Estill County Public Library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 20th. We will be completing our plans for the Yuletide Christmas Arts and Craft Show to be held on December 1st. All current and prospective members are invited to attend.

Estill County Republican Committee Meeting

There will be a meeting of the Estill County Republican Committee on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at Steam Engine Session Room. The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. but arrive early to share a meal. All are welcome as we plan for the future of the Estill County Republican Party.

Kiwanis Club Farm-City Banquet

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will host the Farm-City Banquet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, November 15 at the Rice Station Christian Church. The banquet, which is held annually, honors the farmers and farm related businesses in Estill County. Heritage Farmers (Jason Smith and Roy “Dink” Dixon) and Heritage Business (Irvine Community Television, Jim Hayes) awards will be presented. Jim Daues, of the Bluegrass Stockyards of Richmond, will present the program.

Fall Rabies Clinic

The Animal Clinic of Estill County, located on 1995 Richmond Road, Irvine, will host a fall rabies clinic on Saturday, November 17, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. The clinic is sponsored by: Estill Co. Health Department & Linda Grimes, DVM.

Four Seasons Garden Club

The Four Seasons Garden Club will meet at the Ravenna Florist & Greenhouse, Thursday, November 15 at 3 p.m. for the program and workshop. New members are welcomed. For further information contact any club member. Francine Bonny is the club president.

Retired Teachers Meeting

Estill County Retired Teachers will meet Monday, November 19 at 1:30 p.m. in the meeting room at the public library on Main Street. Most all of us have family members that will need help of some kind as they age, so be sure to come and listen to Regina Goodman from the Blue Grass Department on Aging and Independent Living who will be sharing tips on this program.

Library News

Crafternoon meets on the 2nd and 4th Wednesday of each month at the Estill County Public Library. On November 14 we will set out the cricket machines and make greeting cards. Machines will be available from 1:30-3:00 for anyone that wishes to come and give it a try. Then on November 28, Nelle Williams will be demonstrating how to make her famous peanut butter roll. Reserve your seat by calling the Library at 606-723-3030.

Teen Game Night is on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday of each month at the Estill County Public Library. This is for middle and high school students. We have board games and video games available for them to play.

Library Storytime

Come join us as the Estill County Public Library on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for Storytime!

If you have a baby or infant, come to Storytime on Fridays at 10:30 a.m. We dance, sing, read and play!

If you have a child that you’d like to bring to Storytime, but can’t come during the day don’t worry! Nighttime Storytime is at 5:30 p.m. on Thursdays!

Weekly Elementary Lego Club at the Library

Remember the Estill County Public Library’s LEGO Club is now from 4:15 to 5 p.m. If you are six to twelve years old, come build with us at Lego Club on Thursdays! We will display your creation in the middle of the library for all of our patrons to see!

Homeschool Enrichment Program

The Estill County Public Library’s Homeschool Enrichment Program will be meeting again on November 29th. We will start at 1 p.m.