Celebrate Recovery

Every Thursday at 6 p.m., Celebrate Recovery meets at Providence Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 1115 Winston Rd, Irvine. Everyone is welcome to attend. It is a Christ centered, 12 step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. (606)723-7837

Cobb Hill

Crossroads Church

The Ole Stump Kickers will be at Cobb Hill Crossroads Church on Sunday, Nov 12 at the 11 a.m. service only, as well as on Mon, Nov. 13 to Friday Nov. 17.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Operation Christmas Child Collection Week Local Drop-Off Hours

Salem Baptist Church, 4470 Spout Springs Rd: Thu (11/15): 5 to 8 p.m., Fri (11/16): 5 to 8 p.m., Sat (11/17): 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sun (11/18): 1 to 4 p.m., and Mon (11/19): 8 a.m. –to 11:30 a.m.

River Drive Christian

Thanksgiving

River Drive Christian Church is having a BIG Thanksgiving and Homecoming service this Sunday, Nov. 18th at 10:45 a.m.. Everyone is invited to join us for a great morning of worship and fellowship.

Community

Thanksgiving Service

The annual Community Thanksgiving Service will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, November 20 at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church. Reverend James Atherton of College Hill United Methodist Church will deliver the message. Tom Bonny will be directing the music. Special music will be provided. A time of fellowship will be observed after the service and refreshments will be served. Everyone is invited to attend. The service is open to all churches and denominations to celebrate and express our common gratitude to God during this Thanksgiving season. The service is sponsored by the Estill County Ministerial Association. The church is located at 1358 Wisemantown Road, Irvine.