Casey Myers

Casey Myers, the inmate who escaped custody while being transported from the Estill County Courthouse on October 10, has been captured.

Meyers was originally arrested on September 13 and charged with burglary and being a persistent felony offender after allegedly being caught on surveillance stealing an Echo weed eater and a Stanley battery charger from the garage of a private residence. In the video Myers was identified by his neck tattoos.

According to police reports, Myers pawned the stolen items at Dan’s Discount in Richmond where he was given $65. Myers had already made several court appearances before his escape. On the afternoon of October 10, after three o’clock Myers and four other male inmates were being escorted from the back door of the courthouse to the detention transport vehicle. During the short walk Myers reached down, threw off his leg shackles and ran, disappearing into the thick trees near Church Street. That night was a tense one in the county as the IPD asked residents of Court Street, Sweet Lick, and North Madison remain indoors and to lock their doors and windows

Myers was captured at 4:24 am November 2 on Primrose Circle in Madison County after three weeks at large. According to Sara Kuhl, of the Richmond Register, officers were called to Primrose Circle in response to a suspicious person in the area. Upon arrival they found Myers walking towards Kerns Way. He was dressed in camouflage and carrying a black bag. When the officers tried to speak to him he ran through the backyard of a residence on Primrose Circle where he fell. The officers then tried to arrest Myers. He resisted, locking his hands beneath his body and trying to pull away. At the time of his arrest officers found several burglary tools in the black bag Myers had been carrying including pliers, wire cutters, a knife and a ski mask. He was charged with second degree fleeing police, resisting arrest and possession of burglary tools in addition to second degree escape, a class D felony. Myer’s bond is set at $50,000 cash. His arraignment was scheduled for Wednesday, November 7.