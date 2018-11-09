James Hugh Arthur, age 88, of Cow Creek Road in Ravenna, passed away Thursday, November 1, 2018, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. He was born October 8, 1930 in Estill County and was the son of the late Pryse and Ethel Wilson Arthur. He was a former employee of the Kentucky State Engineering Department and retired from Bundy Tubing in Winchester. He was a United States Army veteran of the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Cow Creek Baptist Church and had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Emma Jones Arthur; one son, James Lee Arthur of Estill Co.; one brother, Billy Pryse (Patsy) Arthur of Fayette Co. and one grandchild, Stephanie LeeAnn (Lloyd Samuel) Woolery of Fayette Co.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Walter Lewis Arthur.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, November 4, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Burial was in the Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers were Sam Woolery, Jason Woolery, Lloyd Woolery, David Vanderpool, Elbert “Nubby” Jones and Brandon Woolery. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice Care Plus, 208 Kidd Drive, Berea, KY 40403 or call 1-800-806-5492.

Bobby Jean White, age 90, of Broadway in Irvine passed away Tuesday, October 30, 2018, at the Berea Health Care Center following a long illness. She was born December 30, 1927 in Owsley County and was the daughter of the late Charlie and Marie Venable Brandenburg. She was a homemaker and member of the Cedar Grove Methodist Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Eugene White. She is survived by her son, Anthony E. White of Berea; one brother, Jack Donald Brandenburg of Ohio; twelve grandchildren, several great grandchildren, several great-great grandchildren and beloved nieces and nephews

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Sylvia Jane Wilson and two sisters; Anna Boyd Williams and Shirley Brandenburg.

Memorial services were held Saturday, November 3, at the Cedar Grove Methodist Church by Bro. Tony White and Bro. Joseph White.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Estill County Food Bank.

The Reverend Thomas B. Henderson died on November 2, 2018 in Lexington, KY at the age of 77. He was born on June 16, 1941, in Cynthiana, KY to the late Earl Thomas Henderson and the late Anna White Wyles Henderson. He was reared in Bethlehem, KY, where he attended Point Pleasant Christian Church where he and his family were active members. He graduated from Eastern Kentucky University and Lexington Theological Seminary. He married his high school sweetheart, Joan Carolyn Fitzgerald, on August 31, 1963. Together they lived a life of ministry and service that took them throughout the southern United States. They began at Sparta Christian Church in Sparta, KY, and continued at First Christian Church, Owenton, KY where they welcomed a daughter, Angela Joan; Kings Highway Christian Church, Shreveport, LA; First Christian Church, Greenville, MS where they welcomed another daughter, Audra Denise; Crestwood Christian Church, Crestwood, KY; Marbach Christian Church, San Antonio, TX; a return to First Christian Church, Greenville, MS; First Christian Church, Glennville, GA; and First Christian Church, Irvine, KY. After Joanie’s passing, God blessed Tom with another love, Sylvia Crowe Wilson. They married on October 11, 2008, and they cherished and supported one another through the remainder of his life.

During his ministry, Tom took an active role in leadership of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He served as the President of the Great River Regional Assembly, was a leader in the Southwest, Georgia, and Kentucky Regional Assemblies; was a board member and camp counselor in Kentucky, Mississippi and Georgia; and was recognized with numerous awards for his dedication and service.

Tom was one of the few remaining Renaissance men. His interests and hobbies included woodworking, gunsmithing, car and motorcycle restoration, hunting, fishing, and any sport that involved the use of a ball. He was always up for new adventures and challenges. His motto was: “I have an education and a book, so I can do anything.” More than anything, though, he loved the Lord, and used these many talents and interests to build relationships and bring others closer to God. As a matter of fact, the first time he led someone to accept Christ was on a golf course. It was often said that Tom was “a preacher who was the same man on Sunday morning as he was on Friday night.” Even as he battled Parkinson’s disease and dementia, and his body and memories were stolen from him, what remained, driving him daily, was the essence of Jesus. He was a beloved husband, father, brother, uncle, faithful friend, and is forever our precious Brother Tom.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Earl Thomas Henderson and Anna White Wyles Henderson; his brother, Robert Dean Henderson; and his wife, Joan Carolyn Fitzgerald Henderson.

He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Crowe Henderson; his daughters Angela Joan Henderson Riddell and husband Stan Riddell and Audra Denise Henderson Gaines and husband Michael Scott Gaines; stepson Michael Douglas Wilson and wife Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Howe Wilson; brother Joe Earl Henderson; sister Sue Ann Henderson Boyer and husband Joseph Earl “Jody” Boyer; grandchildren Joshua Allen Hernandez, Jonathan Alan Ashworth, Joseph Alexander Ashworth, Landon Thomas Gaines, and Anna Payton Gaines; step-granddaughter Meggie Elyse Wilson, and nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are as follows: Visitation is set for Friday, November 9, 2018 at 4 p.m. at First Christian Church, 270 Main Street, Irvine, KY; Visitation on Saturday, November 10, 2018 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prewitt Funeral Home, 425 North Main Street, New Castle, KY with a private interment service immediately following; and a Celebration of Life Service on Sunday, November 11, 2018 at 4 p.m. at First Christian Church, 270 Main Street, Irvine, KY. Pallbearers are Stan Riddell, Michael Gaines, Joshua Hernandez, Jonathan Ashworth, Joseph Ashworth, and Landon Gaines. Honorary pallbearers are Joe Henderson, Jody Boyer, Butch Fitzgerald, Jerry Fitzgerald, Jack Johnson, Joe Wyles, Michael Wilson, Pete Dawes, Steve Garrett, Verlon Prewitt, and Joe Warren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Christian Church of Irvine, KY or to Lexington Theological Seminary.