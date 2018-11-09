Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

Attention Veterans

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at Estill County Public Library on Wednesday, November 7 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, Veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call 859-644-6121 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.

Body Fitness Classes

Body Fitness Exercise Classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. The instructor is Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. Classes take place on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane. Suggested donation for each class is $3. Call Sister Loretta at 723-8505 for more information.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Christmas Events

The Kiwanis Christmas Parade will be Friday, Nov. 30, at 7 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is Winter Wonderland. The Light up the River Town event is Dec. 1 in the halls of the courthouse.

The Estill Art’s Council’s 15th Annual Yuletide Christmas Arts and Crafts Show is Saturday, Dec. 1, beginning at 10 a.m. and lasting until 4 p.m. at Central Office Gym. The Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party is Saturday, Dec. 1st at First Christian Church on Main Street. The Toys for Tots Road Block is Saturday, Dec. 1 at the Shell Mart intersection. The Community Chorus Christmas Concert is Sunday, Dec. 2nd at 3 p.m. at the Irvine United Methodist Church on 243 Main Street.

Class of ‘88

The E.C.H.S CLASS OF 1988 will meet Dec. 1 at Steam Engine from 6 p.m. until 12 midnight.

Democrat Executive Committee

The Estill County Democrat Executive Committee will meet the 4th Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Email estillcountydemocrats@gmail.com for more information.

Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party

Volunteers are needed to wrap the 1,100 toys and books for the 38th annual Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party which will be held Sat., Dec. 1 at the First Christian Church in Irvine. The gifts will be wrapped at Citizens Guaranty Bank on River Drive on Thursday, November 1, Tuesday, November 6, and Friday, November 9 at 9 a.m. Wrapping paper and tape may be donated. The party is being planned for children in Estill County that are 12 years of age and younger. Further dates for wrapping gifts will be announced later as needed. The party has been able to continue through the years due to the generosity of the community. Donations for the party can be given at Citizens Guaranty Bank. Contact Francine Bonny or Regina Robertson for more information.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meetings will be Nov. 13, Dec. 11 and Jan. 8. Call 859-544-3071 for more information.

Home Histories

•Have you always wanted to know when, and by whom, your house was occupied or owned?

•Do you wonder if noteworthy or historic events have occurred in or around your old home?

•Have mysterious deaths or tragedies occurred in the past in your home or on your property?

•Do you just want to know the complete history of your home? Contact the Estill County Public Library to learn more. Call 723-3030, find us on Facebook at Estill County Public Library, or email us at estillcolibrary@gmail.com.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, November 8 at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Eric Spruce, U.S. Army, will present the program. Recent donations from Kiwanis have been for two mowings of the old Irvine Cemetery beside Citizens Guaranty Bank and the Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party. Service is at the heart of every Kiwanis Club, no matter where in the 80 nations where Kiwanis Clubs are located. Members focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time.

Library Programs

Library Storytime

Come join us as the Estill County Public Library on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for Storytime! If you have a baby or infant, come to Storytime on Fridays at 10:30. We dance, sing, read and play! If you have a child that you’d like to bring to Storytime, but can’t come during the day don’t worry! Nighttime Storytime will begin Sept. 6th at 5:30 p.m.

Homeschool Enrichment Program

The Estill County Public Library’s Homeschool Enrichment Program will be meeting again on November 8th. We will start at 1:00!

Library Concerts

The fall concert series sponsored by Estill County Public Library and the city of Irvine continues. Feel free to bring a picnic supper. Concerts will be on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rising Park behind the library. Call the library at 723-3030 for more information.

Fandom Fridays

Starting Oct. 12 we will be starting a new club for all middle and high school students called Fandom Fridays. It will be an opportunity for students to get together with other students of similar taste in TV movies and more. It will be from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Students may get off the bus at the library, but a parent must be here to pick them up after the program. For more information on this please contact Shannon at 606-723-3030.

Art with Sandy will be on Oct. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Limited seating available, so please register by calling or stopping by the library.

Weekly Elementary Lego Club at the Library

Remember the Estill County Public Library’s LEGO Club is now from 4:15 to 5 p.m. If you are six to twelve years old, come build with us at Lego Club on Thursdays. We will display your creation in the middle of the library for all of our patrons to see!

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Ostomy Support at the Library

Sessions begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10 and Dec. 8. Contact Karen Townsend at 723-0201 if you have any questions.

Pasta: A History and How To

Ever wondered how to get that perfect al dente pasta? Ever wondered what al dente even means? Join us for a basic pasta class on Thursday, November 8, 2018 at 12 noon at the Estill Extension Office taught by Whitney Hilterbran, Scott County Extension Agent for Family & Consumer Sciences. This class will explore the history of pasta, teach the basics of making fresh pasta, and provide recipes for both fresh and dried pasta. Participants will enjoy a live demonstration and get to taste test some of the provided recipes. The program is free and open to the public. Please register by calling 606-723-4557 so we will have plenty of handouts.

Pickin’ in the Park

Senora May will present a free concert for the Pickin’ in the Park finale on November 13 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Free tickets are now available at the library.

Park Closing

The Kentucky River Park & Recreation Area will be closing for the season on NOVEMBER 1 and re-open to the public on or before April 1, 2019. The safety of our citizens, shorter days, weather conditions, hunting seasons and the security of this park as we move forward into the next season are paramount in its development and key reasons for its seasonal closing.

Retiree dinner

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will gather for lunch 11:30 AM, Tuesday, Nov. 13 at The Blue Isle on Shopper’s Drive in Winchester. All former Sylvania employees and retirees are welcome to join us for lunch.

Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral & Fossil Club will meet Monday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. The program will be “Flint and Chert”. Chert is a hard, dark, opaque rock composed of silica (chalcedony) with a fine-grained texture. It occurs as nodules (flint) or, less often, in massive beds. This will be an opportunity to get your questions answered. Samples will be on display and visitors are welcome to attend and bring any rocks, agates, gems, fossils, etc. about which you would like more information. The meeting is open to the public. Membership forms will be available for anyone interested in joining the group. Yearly dues are $15 for individuals and $20 for families.

Veteran’s Day Celebration

There will be a Veteran’s Day Celebration at American Legion Post #79 on November 10 as the annual oyster and fish fry takes place once again. Food will be ready by 5 p.m. There will also be music by the John Lovern Band, the Brett Noland Band and Like Father, Like Son.