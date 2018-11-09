Celebrate Recovery

Every Thursday at 6 p.m., Celebrate Recovery meets at Providence Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 1115 Winston Rd, Irvine. Everyone is welcome to attend. It is a Christ centered, 12 step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. (606)723-7837

Homecoming & Revival

Irvine First Church of God will be having a Homecoming Nov. 4 and a Revival Nov. 5-9 featuring evangelist Elwood Patrick and special singers each night.

Nov. 8-Woody Patrick

Nov. 9-Mattie Marrie

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Operation Christmas Child Collection Week Local Drop-Off Hours

Salem Baptist Church, 4470 Spout Springs Rd: Mon (11/12): 3 to 7 p.m; Tue (11/13): 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 5 to 7 p.m, Wed (11/14): 5 to 7 p.m., Thu (11/15): 5 to 8 p.m., Fri (11/16): 5 to 8 p.m., Sat (11/17): 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sun (11/18): 1 to 4 p.m., and Mon (11/19): 8 a.m. –to 11:30 a.m.

Singing

Old Time Baptist will be having a singing Saturday November 10 beginning at 7 p.m. The Praise Singers will be the featured singers but we encourage everyone to bring their instruments so they can sing or play. Everyone is cordially invited.