Wanda Jean Clark, age 69, of Cantrill Street in Irvine died Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Clark Regional Hospital in Winchester after a long illness. She was born July 26, 1949 in Madison County and was the daughter of Carrie Fox Clark and the late Glendon Clark. She was a homemaker and was of the Christian faith. She lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by her mother, Carrie Fox Clark of Estill Co.; two daughters: Regina (Tom) Miller and Anita Murphy both of Estill Co.; one sister, Lisa Clark (Ronnie Parrett) of Jackson Co.; two brothers, Glenn Clark of Estill Co. and Jeff Clark of Madison Co.; five grandchildren, Rachel (Allen) Stone, J.T. Miller, Josh (Corinne) Woosley, Trevor Murphy, and Travis Bunch, two great grandchildren, Landon and London Woosley, and a very special friend, Randy Walling.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, October 16, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Darrell Isaacs. Burial was in the Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jeff Clark, Josh Woosley, Trevor Murphy, Travis Bunch, J. T. Miller, and John Dixon.

Mary Elizabeth Tipton Coffey, 59, died suddenly Tuesday, at the Marcum-Wallace Hospital. She was a native of Estill County, a daughter of the late Clarence and Lucy Abner Tipton. She enjoyed crafts and flowers. She was preceded in death by a sister, Jeanie Marie Tipton.

Survivors include her son, Clarence Tipton; her daughter, Angela Stamper; her brothers, Will Tipton, Lenny Tipton, Denny Tipton and Eli Tipton; her grandchildren, Desiree Roe, Jasmine Roe, Kara Stamper, Shayla Stamper, and Austin Stamper; and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held at the Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals on Friday, October 19. Burial was in the Cobb Hill Cemetery.

Sally West Howard, a resident of the Terrace Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Berea, died Wednesday, October 17, 2018. She was born in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Tolbert and Mary Moreland West. She was a retired Star Bank employee and a member of the Richmond First Church of the Nazarene. She is survived by her son, John William (Dina Ruedel) Howard, II of California.

She was preceded in death by four sisters; Patsy Ellen Gilliam, Marie Jenkins, Peggy Elliott, Myrtle Faye Richardson and three brothers; Larry Dale West, Tracy West and Charlie West.

Memorial services will be conducted Saturday, October 27, 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel. Friends may call after 12 p.m. Saturday at the Funeral Home.

Armeda Sparks Newton, 91, died Thursday, October 18, 2018, at Compassionate Care Center in Richmond, KY. She was born April 30, 1927, in South Irvine, KY, to the late Ruford and Grace Alcorn Sparks. She was a member of Calvary Baptist Church where she had been organist for many years. She loved her church, family, and friends with her great-grandchildren being the joys of her life. She had lived in Estill County all of her life. She is survived by one daughter,Peggy Martin of Estill Co.; one sister, Christine Newton of Estill Co.; one brother, Gordon Sparks of Montgomery Co.; two grandsons, Tyler (Laurie) Martin and Seth Martin both of Estill Co.; two great grandchildren, Samantha Martin and James Martin and one son-in-law, James (Renee) Brashear of Estill Co.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Patricia Brashear, two sisters; Catherine Flynn and Eugenia Vere, one brother, Delmas Sparks, one grandson, Jeffrey Brashear and one son-in-law, James Martin II.

Funeral services were conducted Sunday, October 20, at the Calvary Baptist Church by Bro. Mark McLean and Bro. Todd Blevins. Burial was in the Sunset Memorial Gardens.Pallbearers were Larry Noland, Tom Sparks, Ron Laswell, Michael Newton, Gary Newton and Gale Vere

Memorial gifts may be made to Calvary Baptist Church at 21 Glory Street in Irvine, KY 40336 or Hospice Care Plus, Inc. at 208 Kidd Drive at Berea, KY 40403.

Isaac “Ike” Napier, Jr., age 67, of Napier Lane in Irvine died Thursday, October 18, 2018, at Baptist Health Lexington following a short illness. He was born August 20, 1951 in Hazard, KY and was the son of the late Isaac and Amanda Campbell Napier. He was a retired foreman with CSX Railroad and attended the White Oak Church of God. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by one daughter, Kathi Jocelyn Richardson; one sister, Maxine Puckett; one brother, Rick Napier and four grandchildren, Karlie Jayne Richardson, Kevin Jay Richardson, Kerry Josiah Richardson and Jackson Layne Brown all of Estill County.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, October 22, at the White Oak Church of God by Bro. Glyndon Woosley

Denzil Ritchie, 61, husband of Jodi Miller Ritchie, died at his home on October 7th, surrounded by his family. Mr. Ritchie was a native of Hindman, KY a son of the late R.B. and Mae Roberts Hall. He enjoyed restoring classic cars and spending time with his grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Teresa Ritchie and Helen Bowling.

Survivors other than his wife Jodi include his sons, Denzil Nick Stevens, Michael (Bethany) Combs, David (Chelsea Abney) Ritchie; his daughters, Teresa (John) Mitchell, Juli (Chris) Vires, and Jacquilyn (Bruce) Ritchie-Witt; his step-father, Danny Hall; his brothers, Boyd (Cathy) Ritchie, Dan (Lisa) Ritchie, Danny Hall Jr.; his sisters, Marlene Ritchie, Lil (John Hall) Ritchie, and Melody (Fleetus) Frane; his grandchildren, Cheyenne Ritchie, Riley Noble, Josh Noble, Ceaira Mitchell, John Mitchell Jr., Candice Mitchell, Silas Mitchell, Montana Stevens, Tristan Stevens, Ethan Estes, Matthew Isaiah Estes, Lilyann Grace Estes, Rebekah Vires, Isaiah Vires, Jayden Ritchie, and Hadley Ritchie.

There was an interment service Saturday October 20th at the Ritchie Cemetery in Beattyville and a celebration of life immediately following at the home of his sister Lil Ritchie.

Jeraldine Mansfield, age 81, of Phyllis Ann Court in Irvine died Tuesday, October 16, 2018, following a long illness. She was born August 18, 1937 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Hubert and Myrtle Bishop Murphy. She was a retired Carhartt, Inc. employee and had lived in Estill County most of her life. She was preceded in death by her husband, Billy E. Mansfield. She is survived by three daughters, Cecile Gail Dixon, Sherry Gwen Woolery and April Renee Mize all of Estill Co.; four sisters, Patricia Edmonson, Mary Nordmyer, Marie Dixon all of Estill Co. and Laura Stone of Madison Co.; two brothers, Kenneth Murphy and Scotty Murphy both of Estill Co.; eight grandchildren, twelve great grandchildren and eight great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by one grandchild, Jason Earl Dixon, three sisters; Cecile Justine Murphy, Earsle Kerby, Beulah Murphy and two brothers; Earl and Herbert Murphy.

Funeral services were conducted Saturday, October 20 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Jerry Rose. Burial was in the West Irvine Cemetery. Pallbearers were Kendall Murphy, Robert Wayne Edmonson, Fairley Dixon, Farris Marcum, Mike Kerby, Darry Stone, Farrell Marcum and Joseph (Bub) Woolery. Honorary Pallbearers were Jerry Dixon, Rick Kerby, Earl Burns, Tony Marcum.

Addie Thorpe Strong, 95, died October 22 at Sycamore Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. She was born Nov. 26, 1922. There will be a viewing at William’s Memorial Baptist church in Ravenna from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, October 27, followed by graveside services at Oakdale Cemetery. She will be laid to rest alongside her husband, James E. Strong.