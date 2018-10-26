Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

American Legion Auxillary Halloween Dance

There will be a Halloween dance at American Legion Post 79, on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Come in your best Halloween costume. Music will be provided by Kenny Chenault.

An Evening with Bill Berryman

The Estill Arts Council presents “An evening with Bill Berryman,” on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. at La Cabana restaurant in Irvine. Bill has work available at the Kentucky Artisan Center in Berea, the Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen Gallery in Berea, and The Shaker Village of South Union in Auburn, Ky.

Blood Drive

There will be a blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in the fellowship hall at 270 Main Street in Irvine. Donors will receive a “Donate blood, y’all,” t-shirt.

Body Fitness Classes

Body Fitness Exercise Classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. The instructor is Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. Classes take place on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane. Suggested donation for each class is $3. Call Sister Loretta at 723-8505 for more information.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Candidate Forums

The Estill County Public Library is again hosting a series of political candidate forums. On Thursday, Oct. 25, County Judge and Magistrates candidates will have opportunity to attend.

Class of ‘88

The E.C.H.S CLASS OF 1988 will meet Dec. 1 at Steam Engine from 6 p.m. until 12 midnight.

Democrat Executive Committee

The Estill County Democrat Executive Committee will meet the 4th Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Email estillcountydemocrats@gmail.com for more information.

Estill County Lion’s Club fall pancake breakfast

The Estill County Lions Club will be holding their fall pancake breakfast on Saturday, Oct. 27, at the Irvine First Christian Church, from 7 to 11:30 a.m. The cost of the meal is $5 with children five and under eating free. Money raised from this fundraiser goes to the purchase of glasses for needy individuals, eye screening at schools, churches, businesses, etc., in Estill County and the purchase of an eye screening camera.

Estill County Memorial Service

A Memorial Service honoring and remembering those from Estill County who died during the past year will be held at the Irvine First Christian Church on Main Street in Irvine on Monday, Nov. 5th at 7 p.m. This service is sponsored by Mercy Health-Marcum and Wallace Hospital, in conjunction with the Estill County Ministerial Association and Interfaith Wellness Ministry. The service will include scripture readings, reflections by Ministers from our local churches, and the reading of the name of each loved one who has died. The memorial will be held in the context of an inter-faith, Christian worship service. Family members of the deceased, as well as the public, are invited. You do not need to call and sign up to attend. Please join us as we remember those who have so recently been a part of our lives, and whose death we recall in the light of the Resurrection.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meetings will be Nov. 13, Dec. 11 and Jan. 8. Call 859-544-3071 for more information.

Historical Society Events

The ECH&GS will have their monthly meeting Nov. 6th at 7 p.m. at 133 Broadway. Pot luck will be served.

Home Histories

•Have you always wanted to know when, and by whom, your house was occupied or owned?

•Do you wonder if noteworthy or historic events have occurred in or around your old home?

•Have mysterious deaths or tragedies occurred in the past in your home or on your property?

•Do you just want to know the complete history of your home? Contact the Estill County Public Library to learn more. Call 723-3030, find us on Facebook at Estill County Public Library, or email us at estillcolibrary@gmail.com.

Homeschool Enrichment Program

The Estill County Public Library’s Homeschool Enrichment Program will be meeting again on October 25th. We will be having our Fall STEAM day. We will start at 1 p.m.

Library Programs

Library Storytime

Come join us as the Estill County Public Library on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for Storytime! If you have a baby or infant, come to Storytime on Fridays at 10:30. We dance, sing, read and play! If you have a child that you’d like to bring to Storytime, but can’t come during the day don’t worry! Nighttime Storytime will begin Sept. 6th at 5:30 p.m.

Library Concerts

The fall concert series sponsored by Estill County Public Library and the city of Irvine continues. Feel free to bring a picnic supper. Concerts will be on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rising Park behind the library. Michael Stallings will perform on Oct. 30. Call the library at 723-3030 for more information.

Fandom Fridays

Starting Oct. 12 we will be starting a new club for all middle and high school students called Fandom Fridays. It will be an opportunity for students to get together with other students of similar taste in TV movies and more. It will be from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Students may get off the bus at the library, but a parent must be here to pick them up after the program. For more information on this please contact Shannon at 606-723-3030.

Art with Sandy will be on Oct. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Limited seating available, so please register by calling or stopping by the library.

Weekly Elementary Lego Club at the Library

Remember the Estill County Public Library’s LEGO Club is now from 4:15 to 5 p.m. If you are six to twelve years old, come build with us at Lego Club on Thursdays. We will display your creation in the middle of the library for all of our patrons to see!

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Not Your Grandma’s Pressure Cooker

The new electric programmable pressure cookers (AKA Instant Pot™ or Power Cooker™) are becoming very popular because of their easy to use features and wide range of uses. Come to our program where we will discuss the safety, benefits, and tips and tricks of using the electric pressure cooker. There will be a demonstration on how to use the appliance and tasting of the items prepared. Join Shonda Johnston, Clark County Extension Agent for Family & Consumer Sciences on Monday, Oct. 29th at 12 noon at the Estill County Extension Office for this informative program. The program is free and open to the public. Please register by calling 606-723-4557 so we will have plenty of handouts.

Open House and Ribbon Cutting

Join us to celebrate our new Estill County office location on Tuesday, Oct. 30, from 2 to 4 p.m.at 100 Tyler Lane, in Irvine. There will be door prizes, light refreshments, and informational resources. This new location will house the Estill County Outreach Office (basic and emergency needs and LIHEAP/energy assistance), Benefind (assistance with the Affordable Care Act), Affordable Housing Program, and Healthcare for the Homeless substance abuse and counseling services. Weatherization, Supportive Services for Veteran Families, and New Pathways for Fathers and Families can also be accessed at the Estill County Office.

Ostomy Support at the Library

Sessions begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10 and Dec. 8. Contact Karen Townsend at 723-0201 if you have any questions.

Reunion (Barnes)

The families of Sam and Stanley Barnes will hold a reunion on Saturday Nov. 3, at the Estill County Senior Citizens Center in Irvine. Potluck will be served at 12:30pm. Bring a couple of dishes to share and enjoy family friendships. All family, friends, and relatives are invited. If you have any questions call Sheron Ruble 502-321-3257.

Tuna Christmas by River City Players

Kick off your holiday season by supporting your home town community theater group! Mark your calendars now to come out for some genuine belly laughs during River City Players’ production of Tuna Christmas, a hilarious comedy about the eccentric inhabitants of Tuna, TX (population 24). There will be 2 performances: Friday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-18 and free for ages 5 and under. Call 606-723-5755 or 502-810-7668 for more information.

Veterans Benefits

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Public Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call (859) 497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.