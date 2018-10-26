Celebrate Recovery

Every Thursday at 6 p.m., Celebrate Recovery meets at Providence Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 1115 Winston Rd, Irvine. Everyone is welcome to attend. It is a Christ centered, 12 step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. (606)723-7837

First Nazarene Homecoming

Irvine First Church of the Nazarene will be hosting Homecoming Services in celebration of their 90th Anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Celebration will include a morning worship service, special music and a lunch immediately following the service. Historical pictures and testimonies will be on display. Irvine First Church of the Nazarene is located at 280 Broadway, Irvine. Pastor Matthew Marshall and the congregation cordially invite everyone to attend.

Homecoming & Revival

Irvine First Church of God will be having a Homecoming Nov. 4 and a Revival Nov. 5-9 featuring evangelist Elwood Patrick and special singers each night.

Nov. 4-Stump Kickers

Nov. 5-Arthur Spicer

Nov. 6-Robin Powell

Nov. 7-Glenn Hamilton

Nov. 8-Woody Patrick

Nov. 9-Mattie Marrie

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Revival at Bethel

There will be revival services at Bethel Christian Church on Oct. 22 through 26 at 7 p.m. The guest minister will be Brother Linville Dunaway. Brother Bill Curtis and the congregation invite you to come and worship with them. There will be special singing each night.

Singing

House of Prayer at 535 Dark Hollow Rd. will be having a gospel singing Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. Featured singers will be Billy Jo Mullins and Praise Singers. Refreshment afterwards. Everyone welcome!

Yard Sale

Ravenna Church of the Nazarene at 530 Main Street Ravenna KY is having a yard sale November 1st and 2nd (Thursday and Friday) with all proceeds going to their Christmas mission “Bags of Blessings”. The time for both days is 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sale will be in church garage.