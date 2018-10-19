Wanda Jean Clark, age 69, of Cantrill Street in Irvine died Thursday, October 11, 2018 at Clark Regional Hospital in Winchester after a long illness. She was born July 26, 1949 in Madison County and was the daughter of Carrie Fox Clark and the late Glendon Clark. She was a homemaker and was of the Christian faith. She lived in Estill County most of her life. She is survived by her mother, Carrie Fox Clark of Estill Co.; two daughters: Regina (Tom) Miller and Anita Murphy both of Estill Co.; one sister, Lisa Clark of Jackson Co.; two brothers, Glenn Clark of Estill Co. and Jeff Clark of Madison Co.; five grandchildren, Rachel (Allen) Stone, J.T. Miller, Josh (Corinne) Woosley, Trevor Murphy, and Travis Bunch and two great grandchildren, Landon and London Woosley.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, October 16, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Darrell Isaacs. Burial was in the Oakdale Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jeff Clark, Josh Woosley, Trevor Murphy, Travis Bunch, J.T. Miller, and John Dixon

Carl Dillard Fox, age 56, of Roberts Road in Irvine died Friday, October 12, 2018 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond after a long illness. He was born June 19, 1962 in St. Clemons, Michigan and was the son of the late Carl and Janice Runyon Fox. He was an employee of Isaacs Lumber and he attended Irvine 1st Church of God. He had lived in Estill County most of his life. He is survived by one daughter: Tiffany (Robert) Allen of Clark Co.; one stepdaughter, Tracy Prince of Madison Co.; two sisters, Ella Marie (Charles Jr.) Spicer and Cyndi (Charlie) Jones both of Estill Co.; two brothers, Ron (Rhonda) Fox and Jim (Maggie) Hart both of Indiana; and several nieces and nephews.

He was proceeded in death by one brother, Jeffrey Fox

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, October 17, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Scott Rogers. Burial was in the Campbell Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jesse Chaney, Jason Chaney, Jacob Estes, Douglas Mullins, Robert Allen, Ron Fox, Charlie Jones, and Charles Spicer Jr. Honorary Pallbearers were Caleb Fox, Ryan Fox, Eric Holbrook, Shane Witmer, Zach Convoy, and Bill Chaney

Glenn Ray McKinney, age 70, of Cottonwood Drive in Richmond died Thursday, October 11, 2018 at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond following a short illness. He was born August 24, 1948 in Harveysburg, Ohio and he was the son of the late Ralph and Hazel McKinney. He was an employee of General Motors Company. He had lived in Richmond for the past 16 years. He is survived by his Companion, Gladys Cox of Madison Co.; two daughters, Connie (James) Berryman of Estill Co. and Bernice (James) Skeens of Madison Co.; one son, Russel Edward (Pam) Rogers of Estill Co.; one brother, Darrel McKinney of Ohio; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one son, Anthony Cleveland Rogers; one sister, Brenda Foley and one brother, Roger McKinney.

Funeral Services were conducted Monday, October 15 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Donnie Watson. Burial was in the Madison County Memorial Gardens.

Ralph Tackett, age 69, of Picnic Hill Road in Irvine died Saturday, October 13, 2018, at his home after a sudden illness. He was born October 5, 1949 in Lake City, Tennessee and was the son of Maudie Ann Disney Tackett and the late Arvil Tackett. He was the owner of the Tackett Commercial Interiors and was a member of the Cedar Grove United Methodist Church. He was a former member of the United States Marine Reserves. He had lived in Estill County for the past 22 years. He is survived by his wife, Susan Jane Flinchum Tackett of Estill Co.; a stepdaughter, Michelle (Claren) Jones of Fayette Co.; one sister, Linda (Randy) Suddarth of Tennessee and three grandchildren; Matthew Snowden, Jacob Jones and Emma Clare Jones

Funeral services will be conducted Thursday, October 18, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Greg McClellan. Burial will follow in the West Irvine Cemetery.