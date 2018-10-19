Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

American Legion Trunk or Treat

Come join the American Legion Post 79 2nd annual Trunk or Treat, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 20. at 730 Miller’s Creek Rd., Ravenna. There will be games for the kids, a costume contest, and a trunk decoration contest. Come join in the fun!

American Legion Auxillary Halloween Dance

There will be a Halloween dance at American Legion Post 79, on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Come in your best Halloween costume. Music will be provided by Kenny Chenault.

An Evening with Bill Berryman

The Estill Arts Council presents “An evening with Bill Berryman,” on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. at La Cabana restaurant in Irvine. Bill has work available at the Kentucky Artisan Center in Berea, the Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen Gallery in Berea, and The Shaker Village of South Union in Auburn, Ky.

Blood Drive

There will be a blood drive on Saturday, Nov. 3, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the First Christian Church in the fellowship hall at 270 Main Street in Irvine. Donors will receive a “Donate blood, y’all,” t-shirt.

Body Fitness Classes

Body Fitness Exercise Classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. Classes begin on Sept. 10, 2018, with instructor Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. They will take place on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane. Suggested donation for each class is $3. Call Sister Loretta at 723-8505 for more information.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Candidate Forums

The Estill County Public Library is again hosting a series of political candidate forums. The forums are scheduled as follows: On Thursday, Oct. 18: Sheriff and Constables; on Monday, Oct. 22: US Congress (neither candidate has committed), State Representative (one candidate has committed), KY Supreme Court (one candidate has committed), and County Attorney; and on Thursday, Oct. 25: County Judge and Magistrates candidates will attend.

Democrat Executive Committee

The Estill County Democrat Executive Committee will meet the 4th Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Email estillcountydemocrats@gmail.com for more information.

Engineers Got Talent

Calling all Engineers to come out on October 21st, at 3 p.m. to the ECHS auditorium to see Engineers Got Talent, presented by River City Players. Come out and watch our exciting new variety show, full of jokes, songs, and lots of smiles. Admission is $5, and we’d love to see you there!

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meetings will be Oct. 9, Nov. 13, Dec. 11 and Jan. 8. Call 859-544-3071 for more information.

Farmers Market Now Open

The market will be every Friday, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the fair barn, and on the second Tuesday of the month at the extension office, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call market coordinator Hannah Eaton with any questions. 606-726-0679.

Historical Society Events

The Estill Co. Historical and Genealogical Society will have “Story Time with Skip Johnson” during the final Moonlight Market on Friday, Oct. 19th, starting at 6:30 p.m. The museum at 133 Broadway will be open for visits after Skip’s presentation. The ECH&GS will have their monthly meeting Nov. 6th at 7 p.m. at 133 Broadway. Pot luck will be served.

Home Histories

•Have you always wanted to know when, and by whom, your house was occupied or owned?

•Do you wonder if noteworthy or historic events have occurred in or around your old home?

•Have mysterious deaths or tragedies occurred in the past in your home or on your property?

•Do you just want to know the complete history of your home? Contact the Estill County Public Library to learn more. Call 723-3030, find us on Facebook at Estill County Public Library, or email us at estillcolibrary@gmail.com.

Homeschool Enrichment Program

The Estill County Public Library’s Homeschool Enrichment Program will be meeting again on October 25th. We will be having our Fall STEAM day. We will start at 1 p.m.

Irvine-Ravenna Women’s Club to Meet

The Irvine-Ravenna’s Women’s Club will meet at the Citizens Guaranty Bank on River Drive on October 23rd at 5:30 p.m. to have a “wrapping party.” Members will enjoy a soup/sandwich meal and wrap gifts for the 38th annual Elizabeth Witt Christmas Party on December 1. Anyone interested in helping to wrap or becoming a member of the club can contact Tina Pasley at Citizen’s Guaranty Bank. Please bring scissors and tape.

Kiwanis Club

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, October 18 at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. Vicki Horn, from Irvine Community Television, will be the speaker. The members greatly appreciate all the assistance that is given by them for the TV-Radio Auction held recently. Kiwanis clubs focus on changing the world by serving children, one child and one community at a time.

Library Programs

Library Storytime

Come join us as the Estill County Public Library on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for Storytime! If you have a baby or infant, come to Storytime on Fridays at 10:30. We dance, sing, read and play! If you have a child that you’d like to bring to Storytime, but can’t come during the day don’t worry! Nighttime Storytime will begin Sept. 6th at 5:30 p.m.

Library Concerts

The fall concert series sponsored by Estill County Public Library and the city of Irvine continues. Feel free to bring a picnic supper. Concerts will be on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rising Park behind the library. Troy Estes will perform on Oct. 23, and Michael Stallings will perform on Oct. 30. Call the library at 723-3030 for more information.

Teen Game Night

Teen Game Night is Oct. 23 beginning at 3:30 p.m. for all middle school and high school students.

Fandom Fridays

Starting Oct. 12 we will be starting a new club for all middle and high school students called Fandom Fridays. It will be an opportunity for students to get together with other students of similar taste in TV movies and more. It will be from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Students may get off the bus at the library, but a parent must be here to pick them up after the program. For more information on this please contact Shannon at 606-723-3030.

Art with Sandy will be on Oct. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Limited seating available, so please register by calling or stopping by the library.

Weekly Elementary Lego Club at the Library

Remember the Estill County Public Library’s LEGO Club is now from 4:15 to 5 p.m. If you are six to twelve years old, come build with us at Lego Club on Thursdays. We will display your creation in the middle of the library for all of our patrons to see!

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Hardees. Come early if you plan to eat.

Lunchtime Yoga

Lunchtime Yoga, compliments of GreenHouse 17, will be on Mondays, Oct. 1-22, from 12:15 to 12:45 at 285 Mountain Crest. For more information, contact Stephanie 859-559-3539

Moonlight Market

Moonlight Market is a community-wide downtown event series created to encourage locals and visitors to explore downtown Irvine, enjoy live music, demonstrations, vendor booths, organizational tables and activities and love where we live. Whether you sell hand crafted goods or direct sales items, or want to get the word out about your organization, have a fun activity, or you have a great idea to connect more community members to your civic organization, we welcome you! Join us! The next date for the 2018 Moonlight Market series is Oct. 12.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Ostomy Support at the Library

Sessions begin at 11 a.m. on Nov. 10 and Dec. 8. Contact Karen Townsend at 723-0201 if you have any questions.

Reunion (Barnes)

The families of Sam and Stanley Barnes will hold a reunion on Saturday Nov. 3, at the Estill County Senior Citizens Center in Irvine. Potluck will be served at 12:30pm. Bring a couple of dishes to share and enjoy family friendships. All family, friends, and relatives are invited. If you have any questions call Sheron Ruble 502-321-3257.

Tuna Christmas by River City Players

Kick off your holiday season by supporting your home town community theater group! Mark your calendars now to come out for some genuine belly laughs during River City Players’ production of Tuna Christmas, a hilarious comedy about the eccentric inhabitants of Tuna, TX (population 24). There will be 2 performances: Friday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-18 and free for ages 5 and under. Call 606-723-5755 or 502-810-7668 for more information.