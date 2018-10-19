Celebrate Recovery

Every Thursday at 6 p.m., Celebrate Recovery meets at Providence Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 1115 Winston Rd, Irvine. Everyone is welcome to attend. It is a Christ centered, 12 step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. (606)723-7837

First Nazarene Homecoming

Irvine First Church of the Nazarene will be hosting Homecoming Services in celebration of their 90th Anniversary on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018 beginning at 10:30 a.m. Celebration will include a morning worship service, special music and a lunch immediately following the service. Historical pictures and testimonies will be on display. Irvine First Church of the Nazarene is located at 280 Broadway, Irvine. Pastor Matthew Marshall and the congregation cordially invite everyone to attend.

Homecoming Revival

There will be a Homecoming Revival at Full Gospel Evangelistic Ministry, at 400 Duck Wear Rd., Irvine, on Saturday, October 20 at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Oct. 21 at 11 a.m. Brother Orvel Hisel will be ministering. All are welcome.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Revival at Bethel

There will be revival services at Bethel Christian Church on Oct. 22 through 26 at 7 p.m. The guest minister will be Brother Linville Dunaway. Brother Bill Curtis and the congregation invite you to come and worship with them. There will be special singing each night.

Singing

New Bethel Baptist Church #1 on Barnes Mountain will be having a singing Saturday Oct. 20 at 6pm. Guest singers will be One Accord. Refreshments following the service. Everyone is welcome.

Singing

House of Prayer at 535 Dark Hollow Rd. will be having a gospel singing Oct. 27 at 6pm. Featured singers will be Billy Jo Mullins and Praise Singers. Refreshment afterwards. Everyone welcome!