Photo submitted

The Marching Engineer’s Color Guard earned Best Overall at Madison Central’s Tournament of the Bands competition last weekend. The band was named reserve grand champion and beat Adair County for the first time ever.

by Jason Bowles

ECHS Band Director

This past weekend, the Marching Engineers traveled to Richmond to compete in the Madison Central Tournament of Bands.

During the week’s rehearsals, the band was finally able to put the entire show on the field. This would be debuted at a contest full of former state finalists and state champions. This would also be the first time this season that the band would compete against class rival and reigning class AA state champion Adair County.

After another strong preliminary performance, the band received best color guard and first place in class AA. Another milestone had been reached in this band’s history as Estill had never beaten an Adair County band.

Once the preliminary scores were released, Estill learned that they were also sitting in first place of the entire competition, ahead of powerhouse programs such as Paul Laurence Dunbar, Bourbon County, Harrison County, and Beechwood, among others. Estill drew the 10th performance spot (out of 12) for finals. The band turned in another great performance in finals competition.

As the finals results were being announced, Estill’s Color Guard was named “Best Overall Guard” of the entire competition. The band tied Bourbon County for the overall highest music score, and tied South Laurel for the overall visual score.

As the final placements were announced, Estill was named Reserve Grand Champion placing second to Bourbon County by a fraction of a point. Bourbon’s final score was 80.55, and Estill’s was 80.45. Adair scored 79.25.

Next week the band will travel to Louisville Male to face another class rival and state finalists Larue County.