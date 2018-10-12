Thomas Lee Goosey, age 33, of John Rawlins Road in Irvine, died Sunday, September 30, 2018, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital. He was born February 28, 1985 in Dayton, Ohio and was the son of Dale Burdette Goosey and Tamara Leigh Spurlock. He was a self-employed construction worker and he lived in Estill County for the past 18 years. He is survived by his parents, Dale Burdette Goosey and Tamara Leigh Spurlock both of Estill; one sister, Amanda Goosey (Fiancé Jimmy Crabtree); one brother, Jacob Goosey (Christen) and his special friend, Tanya Dore all of Estill.

Funeral Services were conducted Thursday, October 4, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Keith Carr. Burial was in the Marcum Cemetery. Pallbearers were Jacob Goosey, Jimmy Crabtree, Rusty Price, and Derek Sparks.

Ivan E. Gordon, 40, died Wednesday in Richmond. Mr. Gordon was the son of Melvin Gordon and Roxie Hines. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and horses.

Survivors other than his parents include his sons, Cody and Jacob; his sisters, Patricia Rogers and Connie Dennis. Services were held Monday, October 8th, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals. Burial was in the Lunsford Cemetery.

Claud Jones, age 94, of South Irvine Road in Irvine died Tuesday, October 2, 2018, at the Marcum & Wallace Hospital after a short illness. He was born January 25, 1924 in Breathitt County and was the son of the late Thomas Jones and Ella Bach Jones. He retired from the Bluegrass Army Depot in Richmond and was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church. He was a member of the Irvine Masonic Lodge 137 F & AM, 32 Scottish Rite, and was a Kentucky Colonel. He was an Army veteran and served during World War II. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Janet Marcum Jones; one son, Fred Jones (Gail) both of Estill; a daughter, Carol Hunter (George) of Madison Co.; three grandchildren, Bennie Lay (Susan), Richard Jones, Elizabeth Templeman (Chip); five great grandchildren, Bennie Adam Lay, Emilee Grace Lay, Addie and Gracie Templeman, and Jessica Garrison (Billy); one great-great grandchild, Taya Garrison; one special niece, Eloise and her husband Gary Mullins and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by one sister Laura Fox and five brothers; James, Omar, Oscar, Fred, and A.J.

Funeral Services were conducted Friday, October 5, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Sherl Thomas. Burial was in Campbell Cemetery.Pallbearers were Bennie Adam Lay, Bennie Lay, Rick Jones, Mitch Plowman, Bruce Tipton and George Hunter

Glydus Bailey, 105, died Monday, October 1, 2018 at 5:54 PM at Signature Summit Manor Nursing Home, Columbia, KY. She was born in Irvine, Kentucky on August 12, 1913, the daughter of the late Ed and Cora Stamper Case of Estill County, KY. She was preceded in death by her husband, Hardy J. Bailey on February 13, 1990; a son-in-law, Arvist “Stick” Harmon, a daughter & son-in-law, Ada & Herman Abbott; one son, Howard Bailey, her eight siblings, and two grandchildren.

Mrs. Bailey is survived by one daughter, Irene Harmon of Glensfork, KY; three sons, Hardy “Junior” Bailey & wife Sue, Bill Bailey & wife Dorthy, Danny Bailey & wife Linda and one daughter in law, Julia Bailey all of Columbia, KY. She is also survived by twelve grandchildren, their spouses and descendants, and a host of other family members who loved her dearly.

Mrs. Bailey was a member of the Russell Heights Baptist Church and was a homemaker and an avid gardener. She loved cooking, quilting, reading, and singing, and she loved the outdoors and animals.

Funeral services were held Wednesday, October 3, 2018 at Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home Columbia, KY with Bro. Darrell Treece and Bro. Jerry Putteet officiating. Interment was in the Haven Hill Cemetery, Columbia, KY. Pallbearers were Shane Garmon, Kenny Hardin, Jeremy Janes, Greg Jessie, Scotty Nuckols and Kevin Reynolds. Stotts-Phelps-McQueary Funeral Home in charge of funeral arrangement