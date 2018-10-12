Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

American Legion Trunk or Treat

Come join the American Legion Post 79 2nd annual Trunk or Treat, from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., Oct. 20. at 730 Miller’s Creek Rd., Ravenna. There will be games for the kids, a costume contest, and a trunk decoration contest. Come join in the fun!

American Legion Auxillary Halloween Dance

There will be a Halloween dance at American Legion Post 79, on Saturday, Oct. 27, from 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. Come in your best Halloween costume. Music will be provided by Kenny Chenault.

An Evening with Bill Berryman

The Estill Arts Council presents “An evening with Bill Berryman,” on Saturday, Oct. 27, at 7 p.m. at La Cabana restaurant in Irvine. Bill has work available at the Kentucky Artisan Center in Berea, the Kentucky Guild of Artists and Craftsmen Gallery in Berea, and The Shaker Village of South Union in Auburn, Ky.

Body Fitness Classes

Body Fitness Exercise Classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. Classes begin on Sept. 10, 2018, with instructor Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. They will take place on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane. Suggested donation for each class is $3. Call Sister Loretta at 723-8505 for more information.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Candidate Forums

The Estill County Public Library is again hosting a series of political candidate forums. The forums are scheduled as follows: On Thursday, Oct. 18: Sheriff and Constables; on Monday, Oct. 22: US Congress (neither candidate has committed), State Representative (one candidate has committed), KY Supreme Court (one candidate has committed), and County Attorney; and on Thursday, Oct. 25: County Judge and Magistrates candidates will attend.

Decade of Compassion Celebration Change

Due to President Trump’s planned visit to Richmond on Saturday, the “Decade of Compassion: Celebrating 10 Years of the Compassionate Care Center” event has been rescheduled. The Decade of Compassion celebration will take place on Friday, October 12, at 6 p.m. at the Compassionate Care Center. Reservations are available by contacting Hospice Care Plus at 859-986-1500 or hospice@hospicecp.org.

Democrat Executive Committee

The Estill County Democrat Executive Committee will meet the 4th Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Email estillcountydemocrats@gmail.com for more information.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meetings will be Oct. 9, Nov. 13, Dec. 11 and Jan. 8. Call 859-544-3071 for more information.

Farmers Market Now Open

The market will be every Friday, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the fair barn, and on the second Tuesday of the month at the extension office, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Call market coordinator Hannah Eaton with any questions. 606-726-0679.

Estill Arts Council

The monthly meeting of the Estill Arts Council will be held at the Estill County Public Library meeting room at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 16th. If the Pickin in the Park concert must move inside the library to the meeting room, we will meet at Irvine United Methodist Church across the street from the library. Watch your email and Facebook for updates. All current and prospective members are invited to attend.

GED Test Date

The next GED test date in Estill County will be Oct. 13, 2018. Call the Adult Education/Skills U Center for more information. 606-723-7323

Home Histories

•Have you always wanted to know when, and by whom, your house was occupied or owned?

•Do you wonder if noteworthy or historic events have occurred in or around your old home?

•Have mysterious deaths or tragedies occurred in the past in your home or on your property?

•Do you just want to know the complete history of your home? Contact the Estill County Public Library to learn more. Call 723-3030, find us on Facebook at Estill County Public Library, or email us at estillcolibrary@gmail.com.

Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, Oct. 11, at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. New officers will be installed and awards given for the 2017-18 club year. Recent donations from Kiwanis have been for a mowing of the old Irvine Cemetery beside Citizens Guaranty Bank, Railroad Festival, and Estill County Youth Soccer.

Weekly Elementary Lego Club at the Library

The Estill County Public Library’s LEGO Club will now be from 4:15 to 5 p.m. If you are six or older, come build with us at Lego Club on Thursdays! We will display your creation in the middle of the library for all of our patrons to see!

Library Programs

Library Storytime

Come join us as the Estill County Public Library on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for Storytime! We’ve been learning the alphabet and we will begin working with our colors next week!

If you have a baby or infant, come to Storytime on Fridays at 10:30. We dance, sing, read and play!

If you have a child that you’d like to bring to Storytime, but can’t come during the day don’t worry! Nighttime Storytime will begin Sept. 6th at 5:30 p.m.

Library Concerts

The fall concert series sponsored by Estill County Public Library and the city of Irvine continues. Feel free to bring a picnic supper. Concerts will be on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rising Park behind the library. The Winetree will perform on Oct. 16; Troy Estes will perform on Oct. 23, and Michael Stallings will perform on Oct. 30. Call the library at 723-3030 for more information.

Teen Game Night

Teen Game Night is Oct. 9 and Oct. 23 beginning at 3:30 p.m. for all middle school and high school students.

Fandom Fridays

Starting Oct. 12 we will be starting a new club for all middle and high school students called Fandom Fridays. It will be an opportunity for students to get together with other students of similar taste in TV movies and more. It will be from 3:30 to 4:45 p.m. Students may get off the bus at the library, but a parent must be here to pick them up after the program. For more information on this please contact Shannon at 606-723-3030.

Small Business Panel

There will be a Small Business Panel on Oct. 11 at 6 p.m. for those interested in learning about opening a small business. The panel will consist of someone from the Irvine and Ravenna City Hall, County Attorney’s office, Broker, and a CPA. If you have questions stop by on Thursday and ask this panel of experts your business questions.

Crafternoon

Shannon Horn will be teaching a unique art class on Wednesday, Oct. 10 at 1:30 p.m. Please register by calling or stopping by the Estill County Public Library. Limited seating available.

Art with Sandy will be on Oct. 24 at 1:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Limited seating available, so please register by calling or stopping by the library.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Hardees. Come early if you plan to eat.

Lunchtime Yoga

Lunchtime Yoga, compliments of GreenHouse 17, will be on Mondays, Oct. 1-22, from 12:15 to 12:45 at 285 Mountain Crest. For more information, contact Stephanie 859-559-3539

Moonlight Market

Moonlight Market is a community-wide downtown event series created to encourage locals and visitors to explore downtown Irvine, enjoy live music, demonstrations, vendor booths, organizational tables and activities and love where we live. Whether you sell hand crafted goods or direct sales items, or want to get the word out about your organization, have a fun activity, or you have a great idea to connect more community members to your civic organization, we welcome you! Join us! The next date for the 2018 Moonlight Market series is Oct. 12.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

Old Times Day

Estill Co. Historical and Genealogical Society will have Old Times Day on Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Come see demonstrations and visit the museum.

Ostomy Support at the Library

Sessions begin at 11 a.m. on Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8. Contact Karen Townsend at 723-0201 if you have any questions.

Tuna Christmas by River City Players

Kick off your holiday season by supporting your home town community theater group! Mark your calendars now to come out for some genuine belly laughs during River City Players’ production of Tuna Christmas, a hilarious comedy about the eccentric inhabitants of Tuna, TX (population 24). There will be 2 performances: Friday, Nov. 2 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, Nov. 4 at 3 p.m. Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for ages 6-18 and free for ages 5 and under. Call 606-723-5755 or 502-810-7668 for more information.