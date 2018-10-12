Celebrate Recovery

Every Thursday at 6 p.m., Celebrate Recovery meets at Providence Baptist Church Fellowship Hall at 1115 Winston Rd, Irvine. Everyone is welcome to attend. It is a Christ centered, 12 step recovery program for anyone struggling with hurt, pain or addiction of any kind. (606)723-7837

Movie Night at

Ravenna Christian

Join us Friday, October 12th at 6 p.m. for Movie Night at Ravenna Christian Church. We will enjoy homemade pizzas, drinks and desserts (and make your own caramel apple!) while we watch God’s Not Dead 3, A Light in the Darkness. Everyone is welcome!

New Bethel #1 Homecoming

Beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 14 New Bethel Church #1 will have a homecoming. The guest speaker will be Aaron Stamper. There will be a break for lunch and singing in the afternoon. All are welcome.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Wizard of Heaven

There will be an outdoor drama at Salem Baptist Church pavilion on October 12, 13, and 14th. The church is located at 4470 Spout Springs Rd. The outdoor drama is free and open to the public. Don’t forget your lawn chair!