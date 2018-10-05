Hattie Lou Denney Arthur, 79, daughter of the late Charles Henry and Edith Britt Denney was born March 27, 1939 in Hillman, AK and died in Virginia Beach, VA on August 27, 2018.

Hattie is survived by three children, Henry Blaine Pierce (April) of Virginia Beach, VA, Ammie Lou Pierce Strickland of Bradford, AK and Edith J. Pierce Mays (Delbert) of Lee County, KY; two step-sons, Clayton Arthur (Elaine) of Bliss, MI and Bloyd Kendell Arthur (Margaret) of Ravenna; eight grandchildren; Anthony G. Mays, Laura Ann Pierce, Jason Blaine Pierce, Sydney Lauren Henderson, James Randall Arthur (Mary), Karen Dawn Dunaway (Troy), Paul Arthur and Mark Arthur and seven great-grandchildren; Jayden Isabella Mays, Krisma Rose and Anthony Wyatt Pierce, Nolan and Abigaile Claire Pierce, Megan and Kyle Dunaway; two sisters, Hallie LaJane Ayers (Bob) of Bradford, AK and Lavada McWhirtee (Jim) of South Bend, IN and two brothers, CW Denney of Lebannon, TN and Robert Denney of Indiana.

In addition to her parents, Hattie was preceded in death by her husband Eugene Arthur; a daughter, Kellie Jean Arthur Henderson and two brothers, Ollie and Billy Joe Denney. Graveside services were held October 5, 2018 with Bro. Rick Isaacs.

Lenzy B. Cox Sr., 89, of Richmond, died September 16, 2018 at his home. He was born September 26, 1928 in Estill County, Kentucky to James and Lora Estes Cox and lived here most of his life. He retired from Wayne Corporation where he worked as an electrician. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and trap shooting.

Survivors include his wife of 65 years, Cleta; three children, Sharon Cox, Wendell Cox and Kelly (Melissa) Cox of Richmond; three grandchildren, Cameron Cox, Kristen Page, and Kevin Cox; two great-grandchildren Ava and Haley Page; two brothers, Utah and Shelton Cox of Estill County, Kentucky, and nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by one son Lenzy Cox Jr. and one grandson Justin Duncan.

Funeral services were at 1 p.m. on Thursday, September 20, 2018 in the Stegall-Berheide-Orr Funeral Chapel 222, North 10th Street Richmond, Indiana with Rev. Wes Sewall officiating. Burial was in Goshen Cemetery. Memorial donations may be given to Reid Foundation for Hospice Care, 1100 Reid Parkway Richmond, IN 47374.

Condolences may be sent to the family via the guest book at www.stegallberheideorr.com.

Anna Margret Gross Hall, age 81 of Union, Kentucky, died on September 26th, 2018 at her home in Union, Kentucky. Her devoted husband of 63 years, Ernest Leon Hall, both originally from Estill County, Kentucky, was by her side as were her family. She is survived by their three children and their spouses, Donna and Henry Ridner, Ron and Cynthia Hall and Greg and Mary Hall; four grandchildren Jennifer and Troy Bachmann, Josh and Kristen Ridner, Nichole and Mason Prophater and Catlain Hall; four great-grandchildren, Mallory and Annie Bachmann, Preston Ridner and Skylar Prophater. She is also survived by one sister, Bea Stamper of Nicholasville, Kentucky and two brothers, Venard of New Paris, Ohio and Vernon Gross of Winchester, KY. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Letha Gross, sister Juanita McKinney and brother Kenneth, all of Irvine. She is also preceded in death by her sister, Imogene Buffin of Covington, Kentucky. In addition to her immediate family, she was much loved and adored by 33 nieces and nephews and a host of great nieces and nephews that live from one coast to another and who lovingly refer to her as Aunt Anna. Her family also included brother and sister-in-laws who were as dear to her as if they were her own blood relatives.

Friends and family paid their respects at Chambers and Grubbs Funeral Home in Independence, Kentucky, on Friday, September 28th between 5 and 8 p.m. A second visitation was held Saturday, September 29nd between noon and 2 p.m. at Toler Funeral Home in Irvine Kentucky. Funeral services immediately followed the visitation with Rev. Terry Crigger and Rev. Malcolm Pugh officiating. Burial was at Jackson Chapel Cemetery immediately following the service. Memorial Contributions may be given to the Linden Grove School, Support A Student, 4122 Myrtle Ave, Cincinnati, OH, 45236. For directions, to order flowers, or leave a condolence message for the family, please visit www.chambersandgrubbs.com.

James Stepp, age 58, of Wagersville Road in Irvine died Thursday, September 27, 2018, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital after a long illness. He was born April 28, 1960 in Estill County and was the son of the late Cornelius and Callie Plowman Stepp. He was a retired mechanic and had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his wife, Cheryl L. Flynn Stepp; two sons Chris Stepp of Florida and Jeramie Stepp of Estill; one sister, Carolyn S. Isaacs of Estill; three brothers, Bill Stepp, Raymond Stepp and Terry Stepp all of Estill, and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Wallace and Kenneth Stepp.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, October 1, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Delmer McGee and Bro. Sam Miller. Burial was in the Campbell Cemetery.

Arthur McIntosh, age 81, of Ticky Fork Drive in Ravenna, died Sunday, September 30, 2018, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond after a long illness. He was born May 21, 1937 in Estill County and was the son of the late Willie and Eva Rawlins McIntosh. He was the former owner of the Ravenna Shell Station, McIntosh junkyard, and a construction worker. He had lived in Estill County most of his life and was a member of Turning Point Apostolic Church. He was preceded in death by his wife, Emma Tipton McIntosh.

He is survived by two daughters, Janet Walters (Billy) of Estill Co. and Margaret Cumpton (Timothy) of Ashland; two sons, Arthur Edward McIntosh of Winchester and Robert Bryon McIntosh of Estill Co.; one sister, Linda Howell of Lexington; eight brothers, Millard McIntosh, Marshall McIntosh, Russell McIntosh, Jim McIntosh, Eugene McIntosh and Roger McIntosh all of Estill, Ray McIntosh of Mt. Sterling and Larry McIntosh of Waco, sixteen grandchildren, twenty-two great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two daughters; Mary Katherine Bowlin and Doris Ann McIntosh Fox and one sister; Willie Mae Tipton.

Funeral Services were conducted Wednesday, October 3, at the Turning Point Apostolic Church by Bro. Larry McIntosh and Bro. Millard McIntosh. Burial was in the Crowe Cemetery.

Mr. AJ Winkler, 93, of Carlisle OH, formerly of the community of Rice Station in Estill County, died on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

He was born on July 13, 1925 in Irvine Kentucky to the late Greeley and Mattie Warford Winkler. Mr. Winkler was a retired employee of General Motors where he worked in the Steam Plant as a Stationary Engineer. He was also a Veteran of the US Army having served his country during WWII.

Survivors include: his two sons, Mayor Randy Winkler (Margie) and Dudley Winkler (Diane); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and a special great-great-granddaughter, Payten Winkler, whom he lovingly called “Little Red”; two sisters, Thelma Weidle (Herman) and Barbara Crawford; one brother, Donald Winkler; as well as a host of other extended family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by: his wife, Bessie Rawlins Winkler; one son, Ricky Winkler; and one brother, Bill Winkler.

Funeral Services officiated by Bro. Tim Jones were conducted on Saturday, September 29, 2018 at the Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home, W. Main St., Richmond, beginning with Masonic Rites. Burial was in Flatwoods Cemetery in Waco.

The Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements.

Gayla Joan Scott, age 65, of Brushy Mountain Road in McKee, died Friday, September 21, 2018, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a long illness. She was born February 9, 1953 in Madison County and was the daughter of Lorraine Richardson Scott and the late Everett Thomas Scott. She was a retired nurse’s aide and had lived in Jackson County for the past 18 years. Survivors in addition to her mother include her daughter, Amy Marie Scott of Jackson County; three sisters: Deborah Ann Bier, Chrystal Gale Jenkins, and Patty Erwin, all of Ohio; two brothers: Anthony Scott, Sr. of Jackson County and Thomas Edward Scott of Pennsylvania.

She was preceded in death by one sister, Jeanenne Scott.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, September 26, at 1 p.m. at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel.

Pallbearers were Wesley Scott, Chrystal Jenkins, Ashley Allen and Leon Dennis.

Shirley J. Wright, age 89, of Pea Ridge Road in Irvine died Tuesday, September 25, 2018, at the Compassionate Care Center following a long illness. She was born January 29, 1929 in Covington, KY and was the daughter of the late J.W. and Drucilla Riddell McDonald.

She was a homemaker and had worked several jobs including phone operator, outreach worker, head start teacher and had been employed by the Kentucky River Foothills. She was a member and founder of the Outreach Church and had lived in Estill County most of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald M. Wright. She is survived by five daughters, Patty (Gary) Miller, Angelia (Raymond) Overbay, Gina (Delmar) Sewell, Shell (Terry) Hymer all of Estill Co. and Teresa (Roger) Hatfield-Barger of Madison Co.; two sons, Greg Wright and Marlyn Wright both of Estill Co.; one sister, Glenda Cole of Estill Co.; twelve grandchildren, Jacqulyn Brandenburg, Ray (Antje) Richardson, II, Kevin Richardson, Tina Hatfield, Traci Hatfield, John Hatfield, Deidra Roberts, Elizabeth Sewell, Joshua Hymer, Blake Hymer, Charlie Wright and Chris Wright and a host of great and great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by three sisters; Sharon McDonald, Dean Rose, Deleta McIntosh, one brother, Linville McDonald, and one grandchild, Donnie Miller.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, September 28, at the Outreach Church by Bro. Jerry Rose. Burial was in the Sunset Memorial Gardens.