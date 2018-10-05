Alcoholics Anonymous

AA meets Tuesday through Sunday at 8 p.m. at 167 Broadway, Irvine. We have two noon meetings on Wednesday and Saturday. The new women’s meeting is 1:30 p.m. on Saturday. There are no fees or dues. For more information call 723-6429.

Al-Anon Meetings

The Al-Anon group will meet every Monday at 7 p.m. at River View Hotel (on Main Street) in the piano room. Al-anon is a meeting for family members and friends of those with alcohol abuse problems. Call 723-6429 for more information.

American Legion Pig Roast

On American Legion Post 79 Membership Appreciation Day, Oct. 6, there will be a pig roast and fixins’. All members, family and guests are welcome. Dinner is at 5 p.m., and there will be a dance from 8 p.m. to 12 p.m. The SOL band will be playing. Cover charge is $5 at the door.

Assistance for High School Seniors

Joplin Rice, Outreach Counselor from the Kentucky Higher Education Assistance Authority (KHEAA), will be at Estill County High School to assist seniors with planning their futures and applying for financial aid. Rice will be there on Oct. 7: FAFSA Workshop at 2 p.m.

Attention parents of West Irvine Intermediate!

Your child can be included in a drawing for a new bicycle. All that is required is for your child to have “Perfect Attendance” from Aug. 31 to Friday, October 5th. The first two bicycles to be drawn for have been donated by O. D. Henderson Lodge members— Kenneth Rice and Donald Horn.

Body Fitness Classes

Body Fitness Exercise Classes are helpful for persons with arthritis, asthma, and difficulty moving. Classes begin on Sept. 10, 2018, with instructor Sister Loretta Spotila, RN. They will take place on Monday and Wednesday mornings from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Estill County Extension Office on Stacy Lane. Suggested donation for each class is $3. Call Sister Loretta at 723-8505 for more information.

Breakfast for Charlie Company

There will be a breakfast held for all retired and former National Guard members from the Charlie Company 1st/149th the first Friday every month, beginning at 9 a.m., at the Cracker Barrel in Richmond.

Candidate Forums

The Estill County Public Library is again hosting a series of political candidate forums. The forums are scheduled as follows: On Thursday, Oct. 4: County Clerk and Jailer; on Thursday, Oct. 18: Sheriff and Constables; on Monday, Oct. 22: US Congress (neither candidate has committed), State Representative (one candidate has committed), KY Supreme Court (one candidate has committed), and County Attorney; and on Thursday, Oct. 25: County Judge and Magistrates candidates will attend.

Community Yard Sale

There will be a community yard sale on Oct. 6 for tenants of the Housing Authority at Mountain Crest, Wallace Circle, and James Street. The yard sale will begin at 8 a.m.

Democrat Executive Committee

The Estill County Democrat Executive Committee will meet the 4th Monday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Estill County Public Library. Email estillcountydemocrats@gmail.com for more information.

Estill Action Group

The next meeting of the Estill Action Group will be Wednesday, Oct. 3 at 6:30 p.m. at the Estill Development Alliance office on Broadway. The EAG will be electing new members to the board.

Estill County Women’s Democractic Club

The Estill County Women’s Democratic Club will meet the second Tuesday of every month at the Estill County Golf Club from 5:30 to 7 p.m. The next meetings will be Oct. 9, Nov. 13, Dec. 11 and Jan. 8. Call 859-544-3071 for more information.

Farmers Market Now Open

The market will be every Friday, from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m., at the fair barn, and on the second Tuesday of the month at the extension office, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. New vendors are welcome too! Call market coordinator Hannah Eaton with any questions. 606-726-0679.

GED Test Date

The next GED test date in Estill County will be Oct. 13, 2018. Call the Adult Education/Skills U Center for more information. 606-723-7323

Home Histories

•Have you always wanted to know when, and by whom, your house was occupied or owned?

•Do you wonder if noteworthy or historic events have occurred in or around your old home?

•Have mysterious deaths or tragedies occurred in the past in your home or on your property?

•Do you just want to know the complete history of your home? Contact the Estill County Public Library to learn more. Call 723-3030, find us on Facebook at Estill County Public Library, or email us at estillcolibrary@gmail.com.

Kiwanis Club

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna will meet Thursday, October 4 at 5:30 p.m. at Steam Engine Pizza. James Gross, Mayor of Irvine, will be the speaker. Members will be making plans for the annual TV-Radio Auction to be held Saturday, October 6 at the Estill County Middle School. The auction will begin at 9 a.m. Anyone wishing to attend the auction is welcome to come, get a number, and make bids on the different lots on site.

Kiwanis Announces Annual Auction

The Kiwanis Club of Irvine-Ravenna has released the date for its 17th annual Radio and TV auction. It will be held Saturday, Oct. 6th 2018 at the Estill County Middle School. As we approach this year’s auction, the club wishes to extend a sincere “thank you” to the people of Estill County for the manner in which you have so generously supported our auction. The funds from last year’s auction have allowed the club, in its current fiscal year, to invest almost $15,000 in a variety of programs that serve the people of Estill county. To continue this level of support we need your continued help, so please circle Oct. 6th, 2017 on your calendar and look for more information about the auction in the coming weeks.

Weekly Elementary Lego Club at the Library

The Estill County Public Library’s LEGO Club will now be from 4:15 to 5 p.m. If you are six or older, come build with us at Lego Club on Thursdays! We will display your creation in the middle of the library for all of our patrons to see!

Library Programs

Library Storytime

Come join us as the Estill County Public Library on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. for Storytime! We’ve been learning the alphabet and we will begin working with our colors next week!

If you have a baby or infant, come to Storytime on Fridays at 10:30. We dance, sing, read and play!

If you have a child that you’d like to bring to Storytime, but can’t come during the day don’t worry! Nighttime Storytime will begin September 6th at 5:30 p.m.

Library Concerts

The fall concert series sponsored by Estill County Public Library and the city of Irvine continues. Feel free to bring a picnic supper. Concerts will be on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Rising Park behind the library. Larah Helayne will perform on Oct. 9; The Winetree will perform on Oct. 16; Troy Estes will perform on Oct. 23, and Michael Stallings will perform on Oct. 30. Call the library at 723-3030 for more information.

Lions Club

Members of the Lion’s Club will meet on the first and third Tuesday of the month at 6:30 p.m. at Hardees. Come early if you plan to eat.

Lunchtime Yoga

Lunchtime Yoga, compliments of GreenHouse 17, will be on Mondays, Oct. 1-22, from 12:15 to 12:45 at 285 Mountain Crest. For more information, contact Stephanie 859-559-3539

Moonlight Market

Moonlight Market is a community-wide downtown event series created to encourage locals and visitors to explore downtown Irvine, enjoy live music, demonstrations, vendor booths, organizational tables and activities and love where we live. Whether you sell hand crafted goods or direct sales items, or want to get the word out about your organization, have a fun activity, or you have a great idea to connect more community members to your civic organization, we welcome you! Join us! The next date for the 2018 Moonlight Market series is Oct. 11.

Narconon Addiction Treatment

With the opiate crisis running rampant, families are looking for ways to help those they love who need treatment. Getting them into treatment becomes even harder if their loved one is not willing. This is when Intervention can become key. To learn more about successful interventions, please visit,

https://www.narcononnewliferetreat.org/blog/intervention-101.html. Narconon can help you take steps to overcome addiction in your family. Call today for free screenings or referrals. 1- 800-431-1754.

New Hospice Volunteer Training.

Sat., Sept. 29, 9-5, at the Compassionate Care Center in Richmond. Open to anyone age 14 and up. Men, veterans, and Estill County volunteers especially encouraged and needed at this time. Please register by contacting Stefanie at 859-626-9292 or hospice@hospicecp.org. Volunteers needed for patient care, caregiver support, pet therapy, grief support, hospitality desk, office help, and much more. Details at hospicecareplus.org. Class size is limited to 20, so please register early.

Ostomy Support at the Library

Sessions begin at 11 a.m. on Oct. 13, Nov. 10 and Dec. 8. Contact Karen Townsend at 723-0201 if you have any questions.

Retired Teacher Food Drive

Estill County Retired Teachers will be having a Food Drive at the Save-A-Lot Store in the West Irvine Plaza on the Richmond Rd. It will start at 10 a.m. and run through 4 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 5th. The Food Drive is to benefit the Estill County Food Bank. Teachers, call Mr. Smith if you can help, and don’t forget to come by and donate.

Retirees Lunch

Winchester GTE/Sylvania/Osram/UAW retirees will gather at 11:30 a.m., on Tuesday, Oct. 9 for lunch at the lodge in Natural Bridge State Park. All Winchester Sylvania retirees and former employees are welcome to join.

Reunion (RB and Emmer McKinney)

Sunday, October 7, 2018 at Estill County Fair Barn from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Everyone is invited to attend. Bring covered dish and enjoy the day. Musicians welcome to come and play.

Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club

The Southeast KY Gem, Mineral, & Fossil Club will meet Monday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at the Wisemantown United Methodist Church’s pavilion. The program will be “Plaster of Paris Mold.” Those present will have the opportunity to make a mold and use fossils, rocks, agates, and gems to make impressions in the mold. Visitors are welcome to attend. Membership forms will be available for anyone interested in joining the group. Yearly dues are $15 for individuals and $20 for families.

Yard Sale

There will be a yard sale at Trapp School from Oct. 4, and Oct. 5, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Oct. 6, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Anyone interested in setting up a table to sell items Friday or Saturday, space is available at $20 per day. For more information, call Lady Veterans Connect at 859-314-4325, or email info@ladyveteransconnect.org.

WOW 60th Class Reunion

Estill County High School’s Class of 1958 will have their 60th class reunion on Saturday, Oct. 14 beginning at noon at Michaels Restaurant in Ravenna. For more information contact Onnaleen Hicks Muncie at (606)723-2549 or Halie Park Harris at (606)723-2762.

Women’s Ministry Craft Fair

Saturday Oct. 20, 9am to 1pm. Big Hill Christian Church at 1150 Goggins Dr. Richmond, KY. Fall and Christmas items, home-made baked goods, soup and chili luncheon. For more information contact Deborah Lainhart at (859)626-2903.

The Estill County Retired Teachers Meeting

The Estill County Retired Teachers will meet Monday, Oct. 8 at 1:30 p.m. They will meet at the public library’s meeting room. Both candidates for Representative from the 91st district- incumbent Toby Herald and Cluster Howard-have been invited to speak.

Court House Closed

The Estill County Courthouse will be closed on Monday, Oct. 8, for IMU maintenance repair. The water will be turned off most of the day. Estill County Judge-executive Williams apologizes for any inconvenience this may cause. The courthouse will re-open on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 8 a.m.

Friends of the Library

If you wish to become a member of the Friends of the Library, we welcome your participation. Dues are only $5 for individuals or $6 for a family. Information on joining is available at the Library as well as at various events around Irvine where you see our table. You can also follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/FriendsofthelibraryECPL.Korean and Vietnam War Veterans

Due to continued interest, the Estill County Historical and Genealogical Society will continue to collect information for a book to honor the men and women of Estill County that served in the U.S. Armed Services during the Korean War (June 1950 – July 1953) and/or the Vietnam War (November 1955 – April 1975). If you or a member of your family served, please contact the Museum at 133 Broadway, Irvine, KY 40336 for a form on Saturdays 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Please submit your information prior to December 31, 2018 to be included.

Veterans Benefits

A Veterans Benefits Field Representative will be at the Estill County Public Library the first Thursday of each month. Veterans will be seen by appointment only. Veterans and their dependents will receive assistance filing for Federal and State veterans benefits. This service is provided free of charge by the Kentucky Department of Veterans Affairs. To apply, veterans need to furnish copies of pertinent documentation to verify eligibility. For further information, please call (859) 497-6444 to speak with a Veterans Benefits Field Representative.

Free Computer Classes

Build your skills now. Advanced: Leave this class with hands on experience in basic, intermediate, and advanced Excel. Also, learn why math skills are essential to Excel, building formulas, and integrating technology into the changing workplace. Beginning: Build your skills now. Leave this class with advanced MS Word. Also, learn why language skills are essential to using MS Word. Call us now. Estill County Adult Education Skills U, at 606-723-7323.

St. Elizabeth’s

Basement Sale

The basement sale at 522 5th St. Ravenna will be Oct. 6 from 7:30 to 2:30. There will be plenty of clothing and household goods.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Wizard of Heaven

There will be an outdoor drama at Salem Baptist Church pavilion on October 12, 13, and 14th. The church is located at 4470 Spout Springs Rd. The outdoor drama is free and open to the public. Don’t forget your lawn chair!

Millers Creek Church of God Revival

Oct. 3-6. Starting 7pm Brother Elwood Patrick will be the speaker.

Pine Hill Baptist Singing

Oct. 6, 2018 at 6:00pm with the Roger Thomas singers. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served.