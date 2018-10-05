St. Elizabeth’s

Basement Sale

The basement sale at 522 5th St. Ravenna will be Oct. 6 from 7:30 to 2:30. There will be plenty of clothing and household goods.

Hope for the Ragamuffin

Hope for the Ragamuffin at Christian Worship Center on Friday nights- Eat at 6 p.m.- Service at 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend.

The Wizard of Heaven

There will be an outdoor drama at Salem Baptist Church pavilion on October 12, 13, and 14th. The church is located at 4470 Spout Springs Rd. The outdoor drama is free and open to the public. Don’t forget your lawn chair!

Millers Creek Church of God Revival

Oct. 3-6. Starting 7pm Brother Elwood Patrick will be the speaker.

Pine Hill Baptist Singing

Oct. 6, 2018 at 6:00pm with the Roger Thomas singers. Everyone is welcome. Refreshments will be served.