Photos by Lisa Bicknell

The annual Ravenna Railrad Festival drew a crowd on Saturday despite overcast skies. Several vendors came out to display their wares, and several entertainers serenaded the festival attendees throughout the day.

The Kentucky Steam Heritage Corporation displayed a model of how the Kentucky Rail Heritage Center will look when it is complete.

Congressman Andy Barr stopped by while on the campaign trail and said he is hopeful that the Appalachian Regional Commission will award grant funds to KSHC.

At left, a visitor takes a look around the KSHC booth.