Mildred Armeda Brandenburg, age 57, of Sulphur Wells Road North in Irvine died Thursday, September 20, 2018, at her home following a long illness. She was born April 2, 1961 in Estill County and was the daughter of the late Douglas and Emily Fields Tipton. She was an employee of the Estill County School System and worked at the South Irvine Elementary School. She was a member of the Irvine Free Methodist Church where she served as a Sunday School teacher and song leader. She especially loved scrap booking and flowers. She is survived by her husband, Ricky Lynn Brandenburg; one daughter, Michele Lee (David) Abraham of Estill Co; two sons, Noah Glenn Brandenburg of Estill Co. and Ricky (Brittany) Brandenburg, Jr. of Estill Co.; three sisters, Mary (Randall) Sparks, Lillie Mae Johnson both of Estill and Lee Lane of Fayette; six brothers: Douglas (Rosetta) Tipton, Jr., Robert (Rita) Tipton, Darrell (Louise) Tipton, James (Shelia) Tipton, Lester (Susie) Tipton all of Indiana and Vernon Tipton of Estill Co; three grandchildren, Brooklyn Faith, Cailey Marie and Darren Levi Brandenburg and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by one daughter, Samantha Jo Brandenburg, two sisters; Ann Lane and Elaine Webb and one brother, William Earl Young.

Funeral services were conducted Monday, September 24, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Tim Floyd and Bro. Chris Carlyle. Burial was in the Gould Cemetery.

Helen Harris, 84, longtime resident of Irvine, Kentucky died on September 14, 2018 at her daughter’s home in Mooresville, Indiana surrounded by loving family and friends. Helen was born on April 11, 1934 in Barbourville, Kentucky to Charles and Dora Smith Merida. She was married on April 9, 1954 to Hargus Harris. A lifelong homemaker, her greatest joy was her family and home.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, her sister, Doris Gambrel and her husband, Hargus. She is survived by two sisters, Ruby Ramsey and Lea Ludwig; three children, Janet (Mike) Bennett and Debbie (Robert) Williamson of Mooresville, IN and Roger (Laura) Harris of Crestview, FL; eight grandchildren, Jennifer (Jr) David, Angela (Bobby) Morgan, Ryan (Jessica) Harris, Maggie Harris, Jessie (Brandon) Monts, Jarrod (Taylor) Williamson, Justin Williamson and Taylor Harris and six great-grandchildren, Jillian and Delaney David, Abigail and Michael Morgan, Hayden Williamson and Haisley Monts

Funeral services were conducted Thursday, September 20 at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Larry Frymyer. Burial will be at the South Irvine Cemetery.

Lillian Dean Arvin Harris, 95, of Estill County, died Sunday, Sept. 23rd, at the Irvine Health and Rehab Center. She was born Lillian Dean Arvin on December 14th, 1923 a daughter of the late Rev. Nathaniel Green and Sarah Nicely Harris Arvin both of Estill County.

Lillian (better known as Granny) was a homemaker and caregiver for the elderly and was the oldest living member of the New Bethel Baptist Church #1 on Barnes Mountain. She was preceded in death by her husband Rev. Avery Harris and oldest daughter Carolyn Harris Faircloth; nine brothers, Lawrence, Andrew, Herbert, Millard, Georgie, Nathaniel T., Fred, Trefford, and William Royce Arvin; three sisters, Maggie Johnson, Gracie Arvin, and Daisey Arvin.

Survivors include her daughters Paulette (Rev. Billy) Stamper of Irvine, Delores Jean (LaVaughn) Stamper of Waco, and Janie (Robert C.) Flanagan of Crossville, TN. Lillian has 36 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and countless friends and relatives.

Services were held on Wednesday, September 26th, at Lewis-Abner Home for Funerals with Rev. Billy Stamper officiating. Burial was in the Hoover Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Michael Flanagan, Shannon Faircloth, Justin Robinson, Holden Stamper, George Arvin, Devlin Gammell. Honorary pallbearer was Dylan Bryant.

David Howard Hoover, age 42, of Elm Street in Ravenna, died Friday, September 21, 2018, at the Good Samaritan Hospital following a long illness. He was born January 12, 1976 in Estill County and was the son of Donald Howard Hoover and the late Debra Jean Horn Hoover. He was a mechanic and attended the Old Time Baptist Church. He had lived in Estill County all his life. He is survived by his father, Donald Howard (Marcia) Hoover; one son, Dalton Howard Hoover of Estill Co.; two sisters, Amanda Hoover of Madison Co. and Jessica Isaacs of Estill Co.; one brother, Joshua Gilbert of Florida and one grandchild, Salem Case Hoover.

Funeral services were conducted Tuesday, September 25, at the New Bethel Baptist Church #2. Burial was in the Hoover Cemetery.

Shawn Mosley, 23, died Wednesday, September 19, 2018. Shawn was born in Montgomery County on January 2, 1995. He worked at Pizza Hut in Irvine and enjoyed playing ball and video games. Survivors include his mother and step-father, Tammy and Johnny Ogans; his father, Craig Stamper (& Terriann Bernard); his sister, Brooklyn Stamper; three brothers, Josh Ogans, Johnny Ogans, Jr. and Seth Stamper; his paternal grandparents, Judy Stamper and Mike Rogers; several uncles, aunts and cousins and a very special uncle and aunt: Mark and Donna Thacker.Shawn was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Donald and Diane Rose.

Funeral Services were conducted Monday, September 24, 2018 at Combs, Parsons & Collins Funeral Home. Burial was in the Amos Richardson Cemetery in Estill County. Pallbearers were Josh Ogans, Johnny Ogans, Mark Thacker III, Mark Thacker II, Dwight Carmack, Shane Eversole, Jason Rose and Dylan Kortbein.

Roy Douglas Puckett, age 73, of Broadway in Irvine died Wednesday, September 19, 2018, at the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital following a long illness. He was born December 15, 1944 in Estill County and was the son of the late John Lee and Thelma Walters Puckett. He was the former owner of Puckett Ford and a former member of the Army Reserves. He attended the Methodist Church and had lived in Estill County all his life.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Maxine Napier Puckett; two sons, Kevin Douglas (Lisa) Puckett of Estill Co. and Eric Lee (Staci) Puckett of Estill Co. and three grandchildren, Mallory, Samantha and Shalee Puckett

He was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Joyce Riddell.

Funeral services were conducted Friday, September 21, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel by Bro. Donnie Watson.

Margie Ann Ramey, 65, formerly of Winchester, died peacefully at home, Monday September 17, 2018 after a long illness. She leaves behind her husband of nearly 50 years, Chester Allen Ramey. In addition to her husband she is survived by a son, Anthony (Jennifer) Ramey; a daughter, Floria Estes (Chris Toney); two sisters, Martha (Robbie) Horn, Helen (Chamber) Martin; her brothers, Johny Newnam, Glenn Newnam, Ronnie Newnam; three grandchildren, C.J. Estes, Hali (Justin) Cundiff, Hannah Ramey; her great grandchildren, Robert Allison, Jessica Cundiff; several nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She was preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Bailey Newnam; her father, Claude Newnam; her brothers, Ernie, Paul, Claude Jr. Newnam; her sisters, Freida Vanderpool, Dorothy Cole; one son, Todd Ramey; and three grandchildren.

Services were held at Winchester Community Church on Franklin Ave, Winchester KY, with Bro. Jackie Stamper officiating. Burial was in the Sparks Cemetery.

Gayla Joan Scott, age 65, of Brushy Mountain Road in McKee, died Friday, September 21, 2018, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center following a long illness. She was born February 9, 1953 in Madison County and was the daughter of Lorraine Richardson Scott and the late Everett Thomas Scott. She was a retired nurse’s aide and had lived in Jackson County for the past 18 years. Survivors in addition to her mother include her daughter Amy Marie Scott of Jackson Co.; three sisters, Deborah Ann Bier, Chrystal Gale Jenkins and Patty Erwin all of Ohio; two brothers, Anthony Scott, Sr. of Jackson Co. and Thomas Edward Scott of Pennsylvania. She was preceded in death by one sister, Jeanenne Scott.

Funeral services were conducted Wednesday, September 26, at the Warren F. Toler Funeral Home Chapel.

Tracy Michelle Terry, age 57, of Geneva Avenue in Irvine, died Friday, September 21, 2018, at her home. She was born November 6, 1960 in Fayette County and was the daughter of Dr. Charles E. and Brenda A. Napier Terry. She was an honor student and was a member of the Wisemantown Methodist Church. She had lived in Estill County most of her life. Survivors in addition to her father and mother include her grandmother, Etta Napier of Estill Co. and other family members, Barbara Napier, Kimberly Russo, Greg Napier, Todd Childers and Michael Childers. She was preceded in death by her brother, Mark B. Terry.

Memorial services will be conducted Monday, October 1, 6 p.m. at the Irvine First Christian Church by Bro. Greg Humpert. Friends may call between 3 and 6 PM Monday, October 1, at the Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the Marcum & Wallace Memorial Hospital.